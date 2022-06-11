Alexa
France concerned for Taiwan's security as it shifts focus on Indo-Pacific

French senator Joel Guerriau hopes for closer Taiwan-France strategic cooperation

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2022/06/11 09:48
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — France has shifted its focus on the Indo-Pacific and places great importance on Taiwan’s security, according to Joel Guerriau, vice chairman of the French parliament's Taiwan Friendship Group and vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and the Armed Forces.

Speaking on Friday (June 10) at a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press conference, Guerriau said France has been closely following developments in the Indo-Pacific, adding that Paris hopes to bolster regional cooperation. He said that in his meetings with Taiwanese ministers, they all brought up Indo-Pacific-related issues.

Guerriau said he hopes to strengthen Taiwan-France ties to address these concerns.

The French senator said France is a peace-loving country that views the East Asian nation’s security as key to global security. He noted that Taiwan is also a democracy and an integral part of the global semiconductor supply chain.

Guerriau said the timing of the delegation’s visit demonstrates strong support for Taiwan and is focused on deepening cultural, economic, and trade exchanges between the two countries.

Commenting on the Ukraine-Russia war, he said the implications are far-reaching. The outbreak of conflict has “awakened” France, Guerriau said, and has highlighted the importance of a united Europe.

Guerriau pointed out that both the war and pandemic have made Europe realize the importance of food and energy independence. Food supplies, medical care, security, and defense are all issues that France is working hard to improve, but it cannot be done alone, he said.

The French senator said: “We need to unite the whole of Europe. If the EU is strong, we can defend peace together, because unity is strength.”

In response to the increasing China threat, the senator said France cannot compare to such a powerful country as China, but the EU can gain strength through cooperation. However, Guerriau stressed that France and China are not in a state of confrontation, adding that France's intentions are to ensure more peace in the world.

So far, the delegation has met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), and other ministers and government officials. The group is scheduled to depart on June 13.
