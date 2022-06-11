Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Philippines protests China's 'illegal' acts in disputed South China Sea atoll

  328
By REUTERS
2022/06/11 08:57
Chinese structures and buildings on the man-made Fiery Cross Reef at the Spratlys group of islands in the South China Sea are seen on March 20, 2022. ...

Chinese structures and buildings on the man-made Fiery Cross Reef at the Spratlys group of islands in the South China Sea are seen on March 20, 2022. ...

MANILA, June 11 (Reuters) - The Philippines has lodged a new diplomatic protest against China's maritime activities within Manila's 200-mile exclusive economic zone, the foreign ministry said late on Friday.

It was the second diplomatic protest by the ministry this week, adding to more than 300 complaints filed against Beijing's "illegal" activities in the South China Sea. Read full story

China engaged in "illegal fishing" while Chinese coast guard vessels shadowed Philippine boats on a resupply mission around its shoal, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"China has no right to fish, monitor, or interfere with the Philippines' legitimate activities therein," it added.

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ministry said the Chinese actions took place at the Second Thomas Shoal, claimed by both Beijing and Manila and is located 105 nautical miles (195 km) off the Philippines' Palawan province.

In November, the Philippines aborted a supply mission in the atoll after three Chinese coast guard vessels blocked and used water cannon on resupply boats. Read full story

China claims large swathes of the South China Sea and continues to assert its presence in the strategic waterway, despite an arbitration ruling in 2016 invalidating Beijing's claim.

The protest underlines the challenges ahead for President-elect Ferdinand Marcos, who will have a delicate balancing act in pursuing stronger economic ties with China while not appearing to capitulate over what the military sees as Beijing's unlawful provocations at sea.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome MoralesEditing by Shri Navaratnam)
South China Sea
Philippines

RELATED ARTICLES

Philippines recognizes Taiwan's Digital COVID-19 Certificate
Philippines recognizes Taiwan's Digital COVID-19 Certificate
2022/06/10 11:34
US President Biden, New Zealand PM Ardern underscore Taiwan Strait peace
US President Biden, New Zealand PM Ardern underscore Taiwan Strait peace
2022/06/01 15:52
Chinese coast guard 'harasses' Taiwan research ship in Philippine waters
Chinese coast guard 'harasses' Taiwan research ship in Philippine waters
2022/06/01 10:19
Brookstone hawks globe with 'Taiwan Dao' listed as part of China
Brookstone hawks globe with 'Taiwan Dao' listed as part of China
2022/05/31 18:28
US President Biden, South Korea’s Yoon underline essential role of Taiwan Strait peace
US President Biden, South Korea’s Yoon underline essential role of Taiwan Strait peace
2022/05/21 19:30

Updated : 2022-06-11 23:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
YouTuber Ceylan claims 'each Taiwan apartment is uglier than the last'
YouTuber Ceylan claims 'each Taiwan apartment is uglier than the last'
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Time not yet ripe for end to Taiwan traveler quarantine: CECC head
Time not yet ripe for end to Taiwan traveler quarantine: CECC head
Taiwan eyeing '3+4' quarantine for business travelers
Taiwan eyeing '3+4' quarantine for business travelers
Philippines recognizes Taiwan's Digital COVID-19 Certificate
Philippines recognizes Taiwan's Digital COVID-19 Certificate
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Taiwan reports record 211 COVID deaths, 72,921 local cases
Taiwan reports record 211 COVID deaths, 72,921 local cases