Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By Associated Press
2022/06/11 10:56
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Gov. Ned Lamont, D-Conn.; Mark Oliva, director of public affairs for the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va.; filmmaker Nick Quested.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill; Jill Peterson and James Densley, co-founders of The Violence Project; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Chris Jacobs, R-N.Y.; former Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz.; former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

Updated : 2022-06-11 23:07 GMT+08:00

