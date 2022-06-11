Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sooners hold off Virginia Tech in Blacksburg Super Regional

By Associated Press
2022/06/11 06:43
Sooners hold off Virginia Tech in Blacksburg Super Regional

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kendall Pettis had two RBI singles, Jake Bennett struck out eight in seven innings and Oklahoma held off Virginia Tech 5-4 on Friday in the Blacksburg Super Regional.

The best-of-three series continues on Saturday with Oklahoma (41-21) seeking its 11th College World Series appearance, and first since 2010.

Bennett won his ninth game of the season and Trevin Michael picked up his 10th save. Michael struck out the side in the eighth and made it four straight strikeouts in the ninth before getting some help on the final out when John Spikerman made a diving catch in right.

Brett Squires hit a two-out RBI single in the sixth and later scored from first on Pettis’ single to give Oklahoma 5-0 lead.

Carson Jones and Jack Hurley each hit a two-run homer in back-to-back innings to get Virginia Tech (44-13) within 5-4 in the seventh.

Virginia Tech starter Griffin Green (7-2) hit the first two batters of the second inning and was pulled before Oklahoma scored two runs for a 3-0 lead. Reliever Henry Weycker went a career-long 4 2/3 innings to keep the Hokies in it.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-06-11 23:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
YouTuber Ceylan claims 'each Taiwan apartment is uglier than the last'
YouTuber Ceylan claims 'each Taiwan apartment is uglier than the last'
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Time not yet ripe for end to Taiwan traveler quarantine: CECC head
Time not yet ripe for end to Taiwan traveler quarantine: CECC head
Taiwan eyeing '3+4' quarantine for business travelers
Taiwan eyeing '3+4' quarantine for business travelers
Philippines recognizes Taiwan's Digital COVID-19 Certificate
Philippines recognizes Taiwan's Digital COVID-19 Certificate
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Taiwan reports record 211 COVID deaths, 72,921 local cases
Taiwan reports record 211 COVID deaths, 72,921 local cases