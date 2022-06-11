Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tigers' Mize, 2018 top pick, to undergo Tommy John surgery

By DANA GAURUDER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/06/11 05:34
Tigers' Mize, 2018 top pick, to undergo Tommy John surgery

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers right-hander Casey Mize, the top pick in the 2018 June draft, will undergo Tommy John surgery, manager A.J. Hinch announced on Friday.

Mize, 25, has been on the injured list with a right elbow sprain since April 15 after making two starts this season.

Mize’s ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow is still intact, but Dr. Keith Meister determined the ligament had stretched to the point where it had lost elasticity and functionality.

“I'm very sad for Casey, for the work he put in and for the ultimate diagnosis,” Hinch said.

The date of surgery has not been determined.

Mize got two outs for Triple-A Toledo on May 12, then had his rehab program slowed down. Hinch announced on Tuesday that Mize had been shut down due to continued elbow discomfort while rehabbing at the team's spring training facility in Lakeland, Florida.

Mize has a 7-13 record with a 4.29 ERA in 39 big league appearances, all of them starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-11 07:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
YouTuber Ceylan claims 'each Taiwan apartment is uglier than the last'
YouTuber Ceylan claims 'each Taiwan apartment is uglier than the last'
Time not yet ripe for end to Taiwan traveler quarantine: CECC head
Time not yet ripe for end to Taiwan traveler quarantine: CECC head
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Taiwan eyeing '3+4' quarantine for business travelers
Taiwan eyeing '3+4' quarantine for business travelers
Philippines recognizes Taiwan's Digital COVID-19 Certificate
Philippines recognizes Taiwan's Digital COVID-19 Certificate
Taiwan reports record 211 COVID deaths, 72,921 local cases
Taiwan reports record 211 COVID deaths, 72,921 local cases
Taiwan's last legal brothel closes its doors
Taiwan's last legal brothel closes its doors
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Slovakian lawmakers pretend to brawl in Taiwan legislature
Slovakian lawmakers pretend to brawl in Taiwan legislature