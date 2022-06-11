Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Car crushed, police officer dead in Vegas freeway beam fall

By Associated Press
2022/06/11 05:04
Car crushed, police officer dead in Vegas freeway beam fall

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas police officer was the person killed when a steel crossbar marking low clearance at a freeway construction project was hit by a passing truck and collapsed atop his vehicle, authorities said Friday.

A police procession on U.S. 95 to the downtown Clark County coroner's office followed the removal of the officer's body more than six hours after the 7 a.m. incident at U.S. 95 and the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas.

Department information officers did not immediately respond to messages, and the officer's name was not immediately made public.

It was not immediately clear if he was on-duty at the time. Union chief Steve Grammas, executive director of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, said the vehicle was a department-issued car.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski told the Las Vegas Review-Journal there was one person in the vehicle and bystanders tried to provide aid before paramedics and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers arrived.

Justin Hopkins, spokesman for the Nevada Department of Transportation, told the newspaper an oversized piece of construction equipment towed on a trailer dislodged the beam erected as a height warning for trucks approaching the overpass work zone.

Updated : 2022-06-11 07:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
YouTuber Ceylan claims 'each Taiwan apartment is uglier than the last'
YouTuber Ceylan claims 'each Taiwan apartment is uglier than the last'
Time not yet ripe for end to Taiwan traveler quarantine: CECC head
Time not yet ripe for end to Taiwan traveler quarantine: CECC head
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Taiwan eyeing '3+4' quarantine for business travelers
Taiwan eyeing '3+4' quarantine for business travelers
Philippines recognizes Taiwan's Digital COVID-19 Certificate
Philippines recognizes Taiwan's Digital COVID-19 Certificate
Taiwan reports record 211 COVID deaths, 72,921 local cases
Taiwan reports record 211 COVID deaths, 72,921 local cases
Taiwan's last legal brothel closes its doors
Taiwan's last legal brothel closes its doors
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Slovakian lawmakers pretend to brawl in Taiwan legislature
Slovakian lawmakers pretend to brawl in Taiwan legislature