Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Top-ranked Swiatek pulls out of Berlin with shoulder problem

By Associated Press
2022/06/11 04:20
Poland's Iga Swiatek poses with the trophy in Paris, France, Sunday, June 5, 2022, after she won Saturday's women's final match at the French Open ten...

Poland's Iga Swiatek poses with the trophy in Paris, France, Sunday, June 5, 2022, after she won Saturday's women's final match at the French Open ten...

BERLIN (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has pulled out of next week's grass-court tournament in Berlin because of a shoulder problem, saying Friday she needs to rest up ahead of Wimbledon.

Swiatek is coming off her second French Open title after beating American teenager Coco Gauff in the final at Roland Garros on Saturday. She had been set to open her grass-court season in Berlin but joined No. 2 Anett Kontaveit, No. 3 Paula Badosa and former No. 1 Naomi Osaka in pulling out of the event.

Swiatek wrote on Twitter that she was withdrawing because of “a recurrent discomfort I am feeling in my shoulder.”

She added that “I will focus on recovery and rest in order to be ready for Wimbledon.”

The 21-year-old Pole is on a 35-match winning streak and will be looking for her first Wimbledon title at the All England Club, where she has never been past the fourth round.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-11 07:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
YouTuber Ceylan claims 'each Taiwan apartment is uglier than the last'
YouTuber Ceylan claims 'each Taiwan apartment is uglier than the last'
Time not yet ripe for end to Taiwan traveler quarantine: CECC head
Time not yet ripe for end to Taiwan traveler quarantine: CECC head
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Taiwan eyeing '3+4' quarantine for business travelers
Taiwan eyeing '3+4' quarantine for business travelers
Philippines recognizes Taiwan's Digital COVID-19 Certificate
Philippines recognizes Taiwan's Digital COVID-19 Certificate
Taiwan reports record 211 COVID deaths, 72,921 local cases
Taiwan reports record 211 COVID deaths, 72,921 local cases
Taiwan's last legal brothel closes its doors
Taiwan's last legal brothel closes its doors
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Taipei moves up to No. 20 on ECA list of expensive expat locations
Taipei moves up to No. 20 on ECA list of expensive expat locations