Worrell collects 4 hits again in opener of super regionals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Bryson Worrell had four hits for the second straight game and East Carolina used a five-run eighth inning to beat Texas 13-7 on Friday in the opening game of the Greenville Super Regional.

East Carolina (46-19), looking to reach its first College World Series, played in front of its largest crowd (5,723) at Clark-LeClair Stadium. The Pirates are now 2-12 in their seven super-regional appearances.

Alec Makarewicz highlighted the eighth inning. He made a diving stop with a runner on third for the third out and he led off the bottom half with a fortunate home run to give ECU a 9-7 lead. His long shot to left-center field appeared to be caught by Douglas Hodo III, but it popped out of his glove and went over the wall. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart added a two-run double later in the inning.

Worrell went 4 for 5 with a home run, two RBIs and four runs scored to reach 11 hits and five homers in five games of the NCAA Tournament. Jenkins-Cowart added four RBIs and Jacob Starling had three.

ECU starter C.J. Mayhue (6-1) struck out nine in five innings while allowing four earned runs, and Zach Agnos picked up his third save.

Murphy Stehly opened the scoring for Texas (45-20) with a two-run homer in the top of the first. ECU answered with three in the bottom of the frame. Stehly added his 19th home run in the sixth. Hodo and Ivan Melendez also homered.

Texas starter Pete Hansen lost for just the second time this season, with 11 wins, after allowing five earned runs in four innings.

