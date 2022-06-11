Alexa
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/06/11 03:12
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 84 cents to $120.67 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $1.06 to $122.01 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 11 cents to $4.17 a gallon. July heating oil fell 3 cents to $4.37 a gallon. July natural gas fell 11 cents to $8.85 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $22.70 to $1,875.50 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 11 cents to $21.93 an ounce and July copper fell 9 cents to $4.29 a pound.

The dollar rose to 134.36 Japanese yen from 134.28 yen. The euro fell to $1.0522 from $1.0626.

Updated : 2022-06-11 07:10 GMT+08:00

