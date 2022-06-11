Alexa
BC-US--Petroleum, US

By Associated Press
2022/06/11 03:19
New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jun 121.46 122.75 118.33 120.67 Down .84
Jul 119.07 120.15 115.84 118.12 Down .97
Aug 116.48 117.37 113.17 115.34 Down 1.15
Sep 113.82 114.70 110.67 112.73 Down 1.28
Oct 111.47 112.23 108.39 110.38 Down 1.31
Nov 109.38 110.00 106.25 108.22 Down 1.29
Dec 107.78 107.86 104.63 106.25 Down 1.27
Jan 105.05 105.28 102.68 104.48 Down 1.24
Feb 103.89 104.22 101.11 102.90 Down 1.20
Mar 101.89 102.64 99.96 101.46 Down 1.14
Apr 101.05 101.34 98.45 100.15 Down 1.08
May 99.83 100.05 97.16 98.94 Down 1.04
Jun 97.78 Down 1.00
Jul 96.65 Down .97
Aug 95.41 95.55 95.41 95.55 Down .95
Sep 94.47 Down .93
Oct 93.43 Down .91
Nov 93.11 93.45 90.74 92.43 Down .87
Dec 91.37 Down .84
Jan 90.35 Down .79
Feb 89.39 Down .75
Mar 88.14 88.47 88.14 88.47 Down .72
Apr 87.63 Down .68
May 87.15 87.35 85.40 86.84 Down .64
Jun 85.75 86.00 85.65 86.00 Down .60
Jul 85.18 Down .56
Aug 84.86 84.86 84.40 84.40 Down .55
Sep 83.65 Down .55
Oct 82.96 Down .57
Nov 83.04 83.04 81.05 82.33 Down .57
Dec 81.61 Down .57
Jan 80.89 Down .57
Feb 79.20 80.19 79.20 80.19 Down .57
Mar 79.53 Down .55
Apr 78.86 Down .54
May 78.44 78.89 77.70 78.30 Down .52
Jun 77.70 Down .52
Jul 77.16 Down .52
Aug 76.62 Down .52
Sep 76.12 Down .50
Oct 75.66 Down .47
Nov 75.75 75.78 74.20 75.17 Down .45
Dec 74.59 Down .45
Jan 74.05 Down .46
Feb 73.60 Down .47
Mar 73.18 Down .48
Apr 72.78 Down .48
May 72.38 Down .48
Jun 71.96 Down .48
Jul 71.64 Down .49
Aug 71.35 Down .49
Sep 71.09 Down .49
Oct 70.66 Down .50
Nov 71.00 71.00 69.67 70.42 Down .50
Dec 70.12 Down .50
Jan 69.79 Down .50
Feb 69.53 Down .50
Mar 69.30 Down .50
Apr 69.02 Down .50
May 68.82 Down .50
Jun 68.59 Down .50
Jul 68.37 Down .50
Aug 68.18 Down .50
Sep 68.02 Down .50
Oct 67.95 Down .50
Nov 68.00 68.00 67.80 67.80 Down .50
Dec 67.59 Down .50
Jan 67.39 Down .50
Feb 67.22 Down .50
Mar 67.09 Down .50
Apr 66.96 Down .50
May 66.90 Down .50
Jun 66.89 Down .50
Jul 66.84 Down .50
Aug 66.78 Down .50
Sep 66.69 Down .50
Oct 66.62 Down .50
Nov 66.55 Down .50
Dec 66.46 Down .50
Jan 66.39 Down .50
Feb 66.36 Down .50
Mar 66.33 Down .50
Apr 66.25 Down .50
May 66.05 Down .50
Jun 65.99 Down .50
Jul 65.95 Down .50
Aug 65.91 Down .50
Sep 65.88 Down .50
Oct 65.85 Down .50
Nov 65.82 Down .50
Dec 65.83 Down .50
Jan 65.83 Down .50
Feb 65.80 Down .50
Mar 65.77 Down .50
Apr 65.74 Down .50
May 65.72 Down .50
Jun 65.76 Down .50
Jul 65.79 Down .50
Aug 65.81 Down .50
Sep 65.83 Down .50
Oct 65.84 Down .50
Nov 65.83 Down .50
Dec 65.91 Down .50
Jan 65.99 Down .50
Feb 66.05 Down .50
Mar 66.07 Down .50
Apr 66.07 Down .50
May 65.93 Down .50
Jun 66.01 Down .50
Jul 65.97 Down .50
Aug 65.97 Down .50
Sep 66.00 Down .50
Oct 66.07 Down .50
Nov 66.00 Down .50
Dec 66.11 Down .50
Jan 66.26 Down .50
Feb 66.30 Down .50
Mar 66.31 Down .50
Apr 66.29 Down .50
May 66.10 Down .50
Jun 66.11 Down .50
Jul 66.09 Down .50
Aug 66.11 Down .50
Sep 66.16 Down .50
Oct 66.25 Down .50
Nov 66.20 Down .50
Dec 66.32 Down .50
Jan 66.49 Down .50

Updated : 2022-06-11 07:10 GMT+08:00

