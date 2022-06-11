New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jun
|121.46
|122.75
|118.33
|120.67
|Down .84
|Jul
|119.07
|120.15
|115.84
|118.12
|Down .97
|Aug
|116.48
|117.37
|113.17
|115.34 Down 1.15
|Sep
|113.82
|114.70
|110.67
|112.73 Down 1.28
|Oct
|111.47
|112.23
|108.39
|110.38 Down 1.31
|Nov
|109.38
|110.00
|106.25
|108.22 Down 1.29
|Dec
|107.78
|107.86
|104.63
|106.25 Down 1.27
|Jan
|105.05
|105.28
|102.68
|104.48 Down 1.24
|Feb
|103.89
|104.22
|101.11
|102.90 Down 1.20
|Mar
|101.89
|102.64
|99.96
|101.46 Down 1.14
|Apr
|101.05
|101.34
|98.45
|100.15 Down 1.08
|May
|99.83
|100.05
|97.16
|98.94 Down 1.04
|Jun
|97.78 Down 1.00
|Jul
|96.65
|Down .97
|Aug
|95.41
|95.55
|95.41
|95.55
|Down .95
|Sep
|94.47
|Down .93
|Oct
|93.43
|Down .91
|Nov
|93.11
|93.45
|90.74
|92.43
|Down .87
|Dec
|91.37
|Down .84
|Jan
|90.35
|Down .79
|Feb
|89.39
|Down .75
|Mar
|88.14
|88.47
|88.14
|88.47
|Down .72
|Apr
|87.63
|Down .68
|May
|87.15
|87.35
|85.40
|86.84
|Down .64
|Jun
|85.75
|86.00
|85.65
|86.00
|Down .60
|Jul
|85.18
|Down .56
|Aug
|84.86
|84.86
|84.40
|84.40
|Down .55
|Sep
|83.65
|Down .55
|Oct
|82.96
|Down .57
|Nov
|83.04
|83.04
|81.05
|82.33
|Down .57
|Dec
|81.61
|Down .57
|Jan
|80.89
|Down .57
|Feb
|79.20
|80.19
|79.20
|80.19
|Down .57
|Mar
|79.53
|Down .55
|Apr
|78.86
|Down .54
|May
|78.44
|78.89
|77.70
|78.30
|Down .52
|Jun
|77.70
|Down .52
|Jul
|77.16
|Down .52
|Aug
|76.62
|Down .52
|Sep
|76.12
|Down .50
|Oct
|75.66
|Down .47
|Nov
|75.75
|75.78
|74.20
|75.17
|Down .45
|Dec
|74.59
|Down .45
|Jan
|74.05
|Down .46
|Feb
|73.60
|Down .47
|Mar
|73.18
|Down .48
|Apr
|72.78
|Down .48
|May
|72.38
|Down .48
|Jun
|71.96
|Down .48
|Jul
|71.64
|Down .49
|Aug
|71.35
|Down .49
|Sep
|71.09
|Down .49
|Oct
|70.66
|Down .50
|Nov
|71.00
|71.00
|69.67
|70.42
|Down .50
|Dec
|70.12
|Down .50
|Jan
|69.79
|Down .50
|Feb
|69.53
|Down .50
|Mar
|69.30
|Down .50
|Apr
|69.02
|Down .50
|May
|68.82
|Down .50
|Jun
|68.59
|Down .50
|Jul
|68.37
|Down .50
|Aug
|68.18
|Down .50
|Sep
|68.02
|Down .50
|Oct
|67.95
|Down .50
|Nov
|68.00
|68.00
|67.80
|67.80
|Down .50
|Dec
|67.59
|Down .50
|Jan
|67.39
|Down .50
|Feb
|67.22
|Down .50
|Mar
|67.09
|Down .50
|Apr
|66.96
|Down .50
|May
|66.90
|Down .50
|Jun
|66.89
|Down .50
|Jul
|66.84
|Down .50
|Aug
|66.78
|Down .50
|Sep
|66.69
|Down .50
|Oct
|66.62
|Down .50
|Nov
|66.55
|Down .50
|Dec
|66.46
|Down .50
|Jan
|66.39
|Down .50
|Feb
|66.36
|Down .50
|Mar
|66.33
|Down .50
|Apr
|66.25
|Down .50
|May
|66.05
|Down .50
|Jun
|65.99
|Down .50
|Jul
|65.95
|Down .50
|Aug
|65.91
|Down .50
|Sep
|65.88
|Down .50
|Oct
|65.85
|Down .50
|Nov
|65.82
|Down .50
|Dec
|65.83
|Down .50
|Jan
|65.83
|Down .50
|Feb
|65.80
|Down .50
|Mar
|65.77
|Down .50
|Apr
|65.74
|Down .50
|May
|65.72
|Down .50
|Jun
|65.76
|Down .50
|Jul
|65.79
|Down .50
|Aug
|65.81
|Down .50
|Sep
|65.83
|Down .50
|Oct
|65.84
|Down .50
|Nov
|65.83
|Down .50
|Dec
|65.91
|Down .50
|Jan
|65.99
|Down .50
|Feb
|66.05
|Down .50
|Mar
|66.07
|Down .50
|Apr
|66.07
|Down .50
|May
|65.93
|Down .50
|Jun
|66.01
|Down .50
|Jul
|65.97
|Down .50
|Aug
|65.97
|Down .50
|Sep
|66.00
|Down .50
|Oct
|66.07
|Down .50
|Nov
|66.00
|Down .50
|Dec
|66.11
|Down .50
|Jan
|66.26
|Down .50
|Feb
|66.30
|Down .50
|Mar
|66.31
|Down .50
|Apr
|66.29
|Down .50
|May
|66.10
|Down .50
|Jun
|66.11
|Down .50
|Jul
|66.09
|Down .50
|Aug
|66.11
|Down .50
|Sep
|66.16
|Down .50
|Oct
|66.25
|Down .50
|Nov
|66.20
|Down .50
|Dec
|66.32
|Down .50
|Jan
|66.49
|Down .50