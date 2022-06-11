Alexa
Britain's Evans keeps alive home challenge in Nottingham

By Associated Press
2022/06/11 02:28
NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Top-seeded Dan Evans kept alive the home challenge at the Nottingham Open on Friday.

The British player reached the semifinals of the men's grass-court tournament by beating Marc-Andrea Huesler of Switzerland 6-4, 6-4.

However, two other British players bowed out in the quarterfinals, with Liam Broady losing 7-6 (1), 1-6, 6-4 to Jack Sock of the United States and Ryan Peniston losing 6-3, 6-4 to Alexei Popyrin of Australia.

Jordan Thompson became the second Australian to reach the last four after defeating Mikhail Kukushkin in three sets and will play Popyrin next.

In the women's event, top-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil. Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic and Alison Riske of the United States also made it into the semis taking place Saturday.

Updated : 2022-06-11 07:09 GMT+08:00

