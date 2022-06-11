Scrivener leads Scandinavian Mixed after 2nd-round 64

TYLOSAND, Sweden (AP) — Australia's Jason Scrivener shot an 8-under 64 on Friday to lead by two strokes at the halfway point of the Scandinavian Mixed event, with two female players — Italian amateur Carolina Melgrati and home favorite Linn Grant — among his closest challengers.

Scrivener's bogey-free second round at Halmstad Golf Club in southern Sweden included a run of five birdies in seven holes on the back nine, leaving the No. 214-ranked player on 12 under overall and in good shape to press for his first European tour title.

This tournament sees 78 men and 78 women play on the same course — though off different tees — for one prize fund and one trophy, and two women in particular look set to contend.

Melgrati, a 19-year-old who attends the University of Arizona, was tied for the lead after a first-round 65 and followed that up by shooting 69 to move onto 10 under.

Also on that number was Grant, who is from Sweden, after a round of 68 that included six birdies — two coming in the final three holes.

Mike Lorenzo-Vera completed the trio tied for second place. The Frenchman was 7 under for his round after 13 holes but played the final five holes in 1 over to shoot 66.

Henrik Stenson, the captain of the European team for next year's Ryder Cup in Italy, also shot 66 and was tied for seventh place — four off the lead — at the event he is hosting along with another Swedish great, Annika Sorenstam.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports