AP PHOTOS: In the midst of war, life goes on in Ukraine

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/06/10 23:49
The gutted remains of cars sit along a road during heavy fighting at the front line in Severodonetsk in the Luhansk region of Ukraine, Wednesday, June...
Valik Vladimirovich plays, dressed as a soldier, in Stoyanka on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Blood stains mark the stairs inside a building damaged during an overnight missile strike during Russia's invasion in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Tuesday, May...
Nila Zelinska holds her granddaughter's doll that she recovered from her destroyed home during Russia's invasion in Potashnya on the outskirts of Kyiv...
Fans celebrate Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko scoring the team's opening goal at a World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match against Scotland, at a...
Women talk in a park in Borodyanka on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, during the Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
A dog walks past shells used by a Ukrainian artillery unit in a village near the frontline in the Donetsk oblast region of eastern Ukraine, Thursday, ...
The mother of Army Col. Oleksander Makhachek mourns during his funeral service in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, Friday, June 3, 2022. According to combat comrade...
Children in train guard uniforms wait for the departure of a children's train in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 4, 2022. The Children's Railways, that ...
A looks at buildings destroyed during Russian attacks on Borodyanka on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisar...
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a break after digging trenches near the frontline in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, dur...
A man sits with a child at Natalka Park in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, during the Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
A security member of a medical rescue team cleans his weapon in the Donetsk oblast region of eastern Ukraine, Saturday, June 4, 2022, during the Russi...
Elena Holovko is attended to as she sits outside her home, damaged by a Russian missile strike, in Druzhkivka in eastern Ukraine, Sunday, June 5, 2022...
A resident sits on a sofa amid the rubble of a destroyed house after a Russian missile strike in Druzhkivka in eastern Ukraine, Sunday, June 5, 2022. ...
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian presidential press office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listens to a report close to the front line...
Farmers work in a field near Soledar in eastern Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, Monday, June 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Nastasia Vladimirovna poses for a portrait from inside her home, destroyed by Russian attacks in Mostyshche on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday,...
An injured Ukrainian serviceman and an injured civilian wait for medical treatment in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine during Russia's invasion, ...
Ukrainian servicemen dig trenches near the frontline during Russia's invasion, in Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Phot...
Ukrainian soldiers talk during heavy fighting against Russia at the front line in Severodonetsk in the Luhansk region of Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2...
Artillery techniques are drawn on a wall inside a house near the frontline of the Russian invasion in the Donetsk oblast region of eastern Ukraine, Th...
Oleg tests a drone on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, during the Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
A man cries over the body of his girlfriend, who was killed by shelling in the Kalininsky district of Donetsk, territory under control of the pro-Russ...
EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - A tombstone with the picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a derogatory message sits at a checkpoint in the Donetsk ob...
British citizen Aiden Aslin stands behind bars in a courtroom in Donetsk, in the territory which is under the control of the pro-Russian Government of...

Life goes on in Ukraine. The war goes on, too.

In the span of two weeks that included the 100th day of the conflict with Russia, Associated Press photographers captured a country that is both a battleground and place where people try to go about their everyday lives.

They showed a man sitting peacefully with a child in Natalka Park in Kyiv. And a heartbroken woman standing in front of her ruined house in the outskirts of the capital, clinging to her granddaughter’s doll.

They showed fans celebrating a goal in a World Cup qualifying play-off soccer match between Ukraine and Scotland. And the inconsolable, black-veiled mother of an Army colonel, weeping at his funeral.

They showed eager children in train guard uniforms, about to board a special train for kids. And a man crying over the body of his girlfriend, killed by shelling in Donetsk.

Even as Ukrainians dig trenches, live amid ruins and tend wounds, others still tend the fields and women still park their bikes in the park to enjoy spring days.

But any escape is precarious. If today bombs are not exploding nearby, tomorrow may tell a very different story. Today, the blood that stains the stairs of a building damaged by a missile strike is that of an unknown victim; tomorrow, it may be yours.