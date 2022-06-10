Digital Transaction Management Market 2022 Analysis by Sales and Consumption Status and Application till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Digital Transaction Management Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Digital Transaction Management Market is valued at approximately USD 6.14 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.54% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Digital Transaction Management enables the efficient digital execution of transaction processes seamless business methods. The rise in the adoption of cloud-based services for document management systems has led to the adoption of Digital Transaction Management across the forecast period.

According to Statista, there has been a significant increase in public cloud services end-user spending from 2017 to 2020, which increased from USD 145 Billion to USD 270 Billion respectively. The other driving factor for the market growth is increase in the launch of new applications promoting digital transactions. For instance, in February 2022, i2c launched Digital Visa Wallet by collaborating with Qatari Fintech Startup KARTY. Likewise, in February 2022, Edelweiss Asset Management launched eInvest, for offering a smooth investing experience to investors.

Also, the rise in initiatives by private players for improving customer experiences and the presence of favorable government initiatives to enhance digitization are the factors contributing towards market growth over the forecast period. However, prevalence of cyberattacks and fraud along with the lack of standardized data privacy rules impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Digital Transaction Management market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share owing to the higher adoption of digitization and presence of well-established companies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rise in strategic initiatives undertaken by private players and favorable government policies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Digital Transaction Management market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Service

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By End-User:

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT and Telecommunication

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Digital Transaction Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

