Rotary and RF Rotary Joints Market 2022 Key Applications, New Technology and Forecast till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Rotary and RF Rotary Joints Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Rotary and RF Rotary Joints Market is valued at approximately USD 671.8 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.9% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The electromechanical elements or components known as RF rotary joints or radiofrequency rotary joints are used to transfer radio frequency signals between moveable and stationary sections of any system. In the design of different rotating radar systems, rotary joints are critical components.

They’re also known as electromechanical devices, and they act as a crucial interface between the rotating radar system’s numerous parts and other fixed components. Low-distortion signal transfer between the ground components and the antenna is enabled via RF rotary joints. The market growth is driven by increasing demand for multi-channel rotary joints in food & beverages industry and increasing demand for single-passage and multi-passage rotary joints in industrial automation sector.

Hence, the rising food and beverage industry and automotive sector, directly affect the market, positively. For instance, as per Statista, in 2021, the global automotive manufacturing market was estimated to be worth around USD 2.7 trillion. In 2022, the market is expected to reach a value of USD 2.8 trillion. In the next ten years, automotive technology will change dramatically. In 2030, electric vehicles are estimated to account for 26% of new auto sales globally, with 58 million new self-driving cars joining the global fleet. However, leakage problems impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Rotary and RF Rotary Joints Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is leading the market growth globally. Factors such as rise in manufacturing industry and growth in technological benefits in the region. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the upcoming years. China, Japan, and South Korea are the largest contributors in APAC. China and Japan are the largest and fastest-growing markets in APAC in terms of rotary and RF rotary joint applications.

Major market players included in this report are:

Macartney Underwater Technology Group

Spinner GMBH

APItech

Kadant

Dynamic Sealing Technologies, Inc.

Hoerbiger Group (Deublin Company)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation

Moog

Cobham

Pasternack

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Single passage rotary joints

Multi passage rotary joints

By Media:

Air

Gas

Oil

Water

Steam

Coolant

By Industry:

Aerospace

Food & beverages

Industrial Automation

Oil & gas

Semiconductors

Energy

Medical

By Application:

Commercial

Military

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Rotary and RF Rotary Joints Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

