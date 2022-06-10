Diaphragm Pump Market Research Report, Analysis from Perspective of Segmentation, New Technology and Forecast 2022 – 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Diaphragm Pump Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Diaphragm Pump Market is valued at approximately USD 5.8 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

A diaphragm pump commonly referred to as a membrane pump, is the most well-known form of positive displacement pump. Furthermore, in fluid pumping, a diaphragm pump combines the reciprocating action of a diaphragm composed of thermoplastic, Teflon, or rubber with equivalent valves (flap valves, globe valves, check valves, butterfly valves, or any other form of valve) on both sides of the diaphragm.

Diaphragm pumps are commonly used in a variety of factories because they can handle a wide range of fluids. The market growth is driven by key supporting factors such as spurt in oil & gas activities and growth of water & wastewater treatment industry. For instance, The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts a 2.1 mb/d rise in global oil consumption in 2022 compared to 2021. Due to the large-scale disruption of Russian oil production, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has also caused a worldwide oil supply shock.

As a result, other producers, such as the United States and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), may try to increase their exploration and production operations to compensate for the Russian shortage. However, poor efficiency when pumping fluids with particulates impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Diaphragm Pump Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is leading the global market, owing to increased requirements for water supply. Also, water and wastewater treatment have typically been undeveloped in this region’s developing economies, but it offers enormous development potential, which directly boosts the market growth in the upcoming years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Dover Corporation

Verder International B.V.

Yamada Corporation

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Idex Corporation

Grundfos AS

SPX FLOW, Inc.

Tapflo Group

Xylem Inc.

Flowserve Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Mechanism:

Air Operated

Electrically Operated

By Discharge Pressure:

Up to 80 bar

Between 80 to 200 bar

Above 200 bar

By End User:

Water and Wastewater

Oil and Gas

Chemical and Petrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Other End-Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Diaphragm Pump Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

