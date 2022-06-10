Smart Textiles Market 2022 Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Smart Textiles Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Smart Textiles Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Smart textiles are the fabrics or intelligent textile structures that can intellect and respond to environmental stimuli such as biological, mechanical, magnetic, chemical, thermal, and other stimuli. The surging demand for the low-cost smart wireless sensor networks, growth of the wearable electronics industry, miniaturization of electronic components, and implementation of advanced technologies in smart textiles are the primary factors that are attributed to the global market demand.

For instance, according to Statista, in 2019 the demand for the connected wearable device was accounted for 722 million devices around the world. Also, the number is projected to grow and reach around 1105 million devices by 2022. Consequentially, the growing demand for wearable devices is likely to propel the demand for the smart textile, which, in turn, augments the market growth. However, a lack of standards and regulations and product protection, and thermal considerations impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, advances in flexible electronics and the development of multi-featured and hybrid smart textiles are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Smart Textiles Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising need for smart textiles, especially in healthcare, military and protection, and sports and fitness segment, and the emergence of novel technologies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing investments in the smart textile R&D activities, as well as, the development of developing economies such as India and China would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart Textiles Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

Major market players included in this report are:

DuPont

Alphabet Inc.

Jabil Inc.

AIQ Smart Clothing Inc.

Sensoria Inc.

Gentherm Incorporated

Interactive Wear AG

Outlast Technologies LLC

Adidas AG

Hexoskin

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Passive Smart Textile

Active/Ultra-Smart Textiles

By Function

Sensing

Energy Harvesting and Thermo Electricity

Luminescence & Aesthetics

Others

By Vertical

Military & Protection

Healthcare

Sports & Fitness

Fashion & Entertainment

Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Smart Textiles Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

