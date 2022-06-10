Fingerprint Sensor Market 2022 Outlook, Current and Future Industry Landscape Analysis 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Fingerprint Sensor Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Fingerprint Sensor Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Fingerprint sensors are fingerprint detection module that is integrated into electronic devices to maintain safety and authenticity. These sensors offer better accuracy, improved performance, and robustness as per the exclusive fingerprint biometric technology.

The rising adoption of fingerprint sensors in consumer electronic devices for biometric authentication, growing implementation of biometric time & attendance systems for calculating employee productivity and work hours, and technological developments attributing towards the market growth. In addition, the increasing number of identity threats, growth of the consumer electronics industry, as well as rising R&D spendings are further key factors that are surging the market demand across the globe. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in India, the appliance and consumer electronics (ACE) market were accounted for USD 10.93 billion in 2019. Moreover, the industry is likely to double to reach USD 21.18 billion by 2025. Accordingly, the growth of the consumer electronics industry is fostering the demand for fingerprint sensors, which, in turn, impels market growth. However, the rising adoption of substitute technologies, such as face and iris scanning, and threats pertaining to biometrics databases impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the emergence of biometric smartcards in BFSI applications and the latest trend of in-display fingerprint sensors in smartphones are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Fingerprint Sensor Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the adoption of novel technologies, along with surging demand for the smartphone. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growth of the consumer electronics sector, as well as the presence of the leading companies, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Fingerprint Sensor market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Fingerprint Cards AB

Synaptics

Apple Inc.

Egis Technology, Inc.

Crucialtec Co. Ltd.

Novatek Microelectronics Corp.

Qualcomm

CMOS Sensor Inc.

ELAN Microelectonics Corp.

Japan Display Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Capacitive

Optical

Thermal

Ultrasonic

By Sensor Technology:

2D

3D

By Type:

Area and Touch Sensors

Swipe Sensors

By Products:

Authentication system in smart device

Attendance recording system

Access Control Systems

Biometric Smartcards

Others

By End-Use:

Consumer Electronics

Travel and Immigration

Government and Law Enforcement

Banking & Finance

Commercial

Automotive

Smart Homes

Healthcare

Military, Defense, and Aerospace

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Fingerprint Sensor Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Request Full Report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/fingerprint-sensor-market/QI037

