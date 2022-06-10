Roll-to-Roll Printing Market 2022 Overview, Demand, New Opportunities and SWOT Analysis by 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Roll-to-Roll Printing Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.
Roll-to-roll printing is a web-fed printing technique in which continuous rolls of substrate material are run through a printer. The substrate is usually rolled into huge spools or cores and is comprised of a range of materials such as paper, plastic film, metal foil, and cloth, which is gaining huge traction in industries such as healthcare, consumer electronics, retail & packaging, and many others.
The surging demand for energy-efficient, thin, and flexible R2R printed consumer electronics, rising deployment of flexible electronic components in IoT applications, and growing adoption of flexible electronics in healthcare applications are the primary factors soaring the market demand across the globe. For instance, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, in 2019, the Indian appliances and consumer electronics industry was worth USD 10.93 billion, and this figure is expected to rise to USD 21.18 billion by 2025. Consequentially, the surging demand for roll-to-roll printing is positively influencing the market growth in the near future.
However, high initial capital investment is required and a lack of awareness among manufacturers of electronic devices and components about the benefits of R2R printing impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the emergence of R2R printed flexible batteries and the arrival of new generation R2R printed flexible electronics are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increased investments in R&D activities and presence of leading market players such as NovaCentrix, Palo Alto Research Center, and Molex. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the development of the end-use industries, as well as the surging demand for electronics, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Roll-to-Roll Printing Market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Samsung
LG Electronics
Palo Alto Research Center
Agfa-Gevaert
Molex
Nissha USA
DuPont
BASF
NovaCentrix
E Ink Holdings
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product Materials of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material:
Substrates
Inks
By Printing Technology:
Inkjet Printing
Screen Printing
Flexographic Printing
Gravure Printing
Others
By Application:
Displays
Batteries
Photovoltaic (PV) Cells
Sensors
Lighting
By End-use Industry:
Healthcare
Consumer Electronics
Retail & Packaging
Aerospace & Defense
Construction & Architecture
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
