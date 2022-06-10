Roll-to-Roll Printing Market 2022 Overview, Demand, New Opportunities and SWOT Analysis by 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Roll-to-Roll Printing Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Roll-to-roll printing is a web-fed printing technique in which continuous rolls of substrate material are run through a printer. The substrate is usually rolled into huge spools or cores and is comprised of a range of materials such as paper, plastic film, metal foil, and cloth, which is gaining huge traction in industries such as healthcare, consumer electronics, retail & packaging, and many others.

The surging demand for energy-efficient, thin, and flexible R2R printed consumer electronics, rising deployment of flexible electronic components in IoT applications, and growing adoption of flexible electronics in healthcare applications are the primary factors soaring the market demand across the globe. For instance, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, in 2019, the Indian appliances and consumer electronics industry was worth USD 10.93 billion, and this figure is expected to rise to USD 21.18 billion by 2025. Consequentially, the surging demand for roll-to-roll printing is positively influencing the market growth in the near future.

However, high initial capital investment is required and a lack of awareness among manufacturers of electronic devices and components about the benefits of R2R printing impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the emergence of R2R printed flexible batteries and the arrival of new generation R2R printed flexible electronics are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increased investments in R&D activities and presence of leading market players such as NovaCentrix, Palo Alto Research Center, and Molex. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the development of the end-use industries, as well as the surging demand for electronics, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Roll-to-Roll Printing Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Samsung

LG Electronics

Palo Alto Research Center

Agfa-Gevaert

Molex

Nissha USA

DuPont

BASF

NovaCentrix

E Ink Holdings

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product Materials of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Substrates

Inks

By Printing Technology:

Inkjet Printing

Screen Printing

Flexographic Printing

Gravure Printing

Others

By Application:

Displays

Batteries

Photovoltaic (PV) Cells

Sensors

Lighting

By End-use Industry:

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Retail & Packaging

Aerospace & Defense

Construction & Architecture

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

