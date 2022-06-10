Non-volatile Memory Express Market Industry Analysis, Share, Revenue Opportunity, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2022-2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Non-volatile Memory Express Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Non-volatile memory express (NVMe) is a host controller interface and storage protocol that is used to enhance the transfer speed of data among the enterprise and client systems and solid-state drives. NVMe supports data centers and industries in meeting the enhanced performance demands associated with non-volatile memory storage by increasing productivity and scalability across a wide range of client and enterprise systems.

The growing adoption of NVMe technologies in SSDS, servers, and storage appliances, increase in data generation and advancing demand for data storage and processing infrastructure, and rising technological developments are the chief factors bolstering the market demand across the globe. For instance, in 2018, Intel Corporation invested around USD 13.5 billion in research and development activities, to help the company continually develop and widen its portfolio, flourish in completion, and clutch over novel opportunities.

Thereby, the growing investments in the R&D activities are bolstering the demand for non-volatile memory express, which, in turn, augments the market growth worldwide. However, the high cost of NVMe and several complexities associated with data integrity and data protection impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the rising adoption of NVMe for IoT, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain and the development of the emerging markets are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of advanced data storage technologies and increasing investments in technological developments. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the surging demand for consumer electronics, as well as rising penetration of data storage in both large- and small-scale enterprises, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Western Digital Corporation

Intel Corporation

Dell EMC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Micron Technology, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Marvell Technology Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Solid-state Drives (SSDs)

Adapters

All-flash Arrays

Servers

Others

By Deployment Location:

On-premise

Remote

Hybrid

By End-use:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Consumer Goods & Retail

Telecommunications & ITeS

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

