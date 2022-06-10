Digital Phase Shifters Market 2022 Gross Margins, Top Key Players with Strategies and Forecast till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Digital Phase Shifters Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Digital Phase Shifters Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Digital Phase Shifters change the phase of RF, microwave, or millimeter-wave signals while providing no amplitude change. They are used in a variety of applications, including RF PA linearization/RF distortion, amplitude and phase modulation, variable attenuators, and fiber optics.

The increasing importance of aerial defense among security forces and rising telecommunication infrastructure led to the adoption of Digital Phase Shifters across the forecast period. For Instance: As per the IBEF, The total wireless data usage in India grew 16.54% quarterly to reach 32,397 PB in the first quarter of FY22. The contribution of 3G and 4G data usage to the total volume of wireless data usage was 1.78% and 97.74%, respectively, in the third quarter of FY21. Share of 2G data usage stood at 0.48% in the same quarter and by 2025, India will need 22 million skilled workers in 5G-centric technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics and cloud computing.

Also, with the rapidly growing popularity of 5g technology, the adoption & demand for Digital Phase Shifters is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high manufacturing costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Digital Phase Shifters market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the demand in telecommunication, aerospace and defense, weather forecast and commercialization of space exploration and the humongous defense budget. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising large population, existence of multiple telecommunication firms, rising automation would create lucrative growth prospects for the Digital Phase Shifters market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Mercury Systems

Qorvo

Aelius Semiconductors

Analog Devices

Astra Microwave Products Limited

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

DS Instruments

L3 Narda-MITEQ

MACOM

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Digital Phase Shifters for Telecommunication

Digital Phase Shifters for Satellite Communication

Digital Phase Shifters for Radars

By Number of Bits:

4-Bit Digital Phase Shifters

5-Bit Digital Phase Shifters

6-Bit Digital Phase Shifters

8-Bit Digital Phase Shifters

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

