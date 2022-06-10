NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|SAN DIEGO WAVE FC
|4
|2
|2
|14
|12
|7
|Houston
|3
|1
|3
|12
|11
|3
|Chicago
|3
|1
|3
|12
|11
|8
|Portland
|2
|1
|4
|10
|11
|7
|ANGEL CITY FC
|3
|3
|1
|10
|4
|6
|Gotham FC
|3
|2
|0
|9
|5
|5
|OL Reign
|2
|2
|3
|9
|5
|5
|Washington
|1
|2
|5
|8
|6
|7
|Louisville
|2
|3
|2
|8
|6
|9
|Orlando
|2
|3
|2
|8
|9
|17
|Kansas City
|1
|4
|2
|5
|5
|11
|North Carolina
|1
|3
|1
|4
|6
|6
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Houston 5, Orlando 0
Portland 3, Angel City FC 0
Chicago 1, OL Reign 0
Gotham FC 1, Washington 0
North Carolina 3, Louisville 0
San Diego Wave FC 2, Kansas City 2, tie
Houston 0, Angel City FC 0, tie
Washington 0, Chicago 0, tie
Portland 2, San Diego Wave FC 2, tie
North Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
Angel City FC at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Gotham FC at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
OL Reign at San Diego Wave FC, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Angel City FC at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
Orlando at Portland, 3 p.m.
San Diego Wave FC at Gotham FC, 4 p.m.
Houston at North Carolina, 5 p.m.