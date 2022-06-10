Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/10 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 41 16 .719 _
Tampa Bay 34 23 .596 7
Toronto 33 23 .589
Boston 30 28 .517 11½
Baltimore 24 34 .414 17½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 33 26 .559 _
Cleveland 27 26 .509 3
Chicago 26 29 .473 5
Detroit 23 33 .411
Kansas City 19 37 .339 12½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 36 21 .632 _
Los Angeles 28 31 .475 9
Texas 26 30 .464
Seattle 26 31 .456 10
Oakland 20 39 .339 17

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 2, St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago White Sox 9

Cleveland 8, Oakland 4

N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 7

Kansas City 7, Baltimore 5

L.A. Angels 5, Boston 2

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay (Baz 0-0) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 2-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 6-2), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-6) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 5-4) at Detroit (Brieske 0-5), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 7-1) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-3), 10:07 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 4-1) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oakland at Cleveland, 11:35 a.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.