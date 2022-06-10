American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|41
|16
|.719
|_
|Tampa Bay
|34
|23
|.596
|7
|Toronto
|33
|23
|.589
|7½
|Boston
|30
|28
|.517
|11½
|Baltimore
|24
|34
|.414
|17½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|33
|26
|.559
|_
|Cleveland
|27
|26
|.509
|3
|Chicago
|26
|29
|.473
|5
|Detroit
|23
|33
|.411
|8½
|Kansas City
|19
|37
|.339
|12½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|36
|21
|.632
|_
|Los Angeles
|28
|31
|.475
|9
|Texas
|26
|30
|.464
|9½
|Seattle
|26
|31
|.456
|10
|Oakland
|20
|39
|.339
|17
Tampa Bay 2, St. Louis 1
L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago White Sox 9
Cleveland 8, Oakland 4
N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 7
Kansas City 7, Baltimore 5
L.A. Angels 5, Boston 2
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 0-0) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 2-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-5), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 6-2), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 2-6) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-4), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 5-4) at Detroit (Brieske 0-5), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 7-1) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-3), 10:07 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 4-1) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 11:35 a.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.