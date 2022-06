Friday At Tennis Club Weissenhof Stuttgart, Germany Purse: €692,235 Surface: Grass STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Friday from Mercedes Cup at Tennis Club Weissenhof (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Oscar Otte, Germany, def. Benjamin Bonzi, France, walkover.

Matteo Berrettini (2), Italy, def. Lorenzo Sonego (6), Italy, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Andy Murray, Britain, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (1), Greece, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 7-6 (3), 3-0, ret.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Hubert Hurkacz (3), Poland, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (5).