Pakistan wins toss, bats 1st vs. West Indies in 2nd ODI

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against the West Indies in the second one-day international on Friday.

Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr. replaced paceman out-of-form Hasan Ali, who has been struggling in white-ball cricket since 2019, taking just 14 wickets in 18 ODIs.

Hasan returned with the figures of 0-68 in the opener of the three-match series before Pakistan successfully chased down the target of 306 runs for a five-wicket win.

Captain Babar Azam smashed his 17th ODI hundred and Khushdil Shah played a crucial cameo of an unbeaten 41 which eclipsed Shai Hope’s brilliant hundred.

The West Indies also made one change, bringing in fast bowler Anderson Phillip in place of Jayden Seales.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Hayden Walsh Jr., Romario Shepherd.

