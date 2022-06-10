Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Experts urge Taiwan to cut wait for children’s 2nd COVID shot to 4 weeks

Research shows side effects not as frequent as previously feared

  461
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/10 20:22
Experts reportedly agree that children only have to wait four weeks for a second COVID jab. 

Experts reportedly agree that children only have to wait four weeks for a second COVID jab.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Children aged 5 to 11 will only have to wait four weeks before receiving a second COVID-19 shot instead of the current 12 weeks, reports said Friday (June 10).

A panel of experts came to the conclusion during a meeting Friday afternoon, but the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) still has to decide when to announce the change, CNA reported.

Due to a surge in local COVID infections, the authorities launched the vaccination for 5- to 11-year-old in May. The children can receive either half a dose of Moderna or one dose of a special children’s vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech.

As more children became infected, some experts began proposing a shortening of the interval between the first and the second jab to eight or even four weeks. As a result, the CECC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) convened a meeting Friday afternoon to discuss the issue.

Some experts reportedly worried that allowing a second jab too soon after the first would increase the risk of side effects. However, when comparing notes about cases of myocarditis after vaccinations, they found that they occurred less than expected and less than in older age groups.

The ACIP meeting reportedly concluded that a shortening of the interval to four weeks did not pose any risks to the children’s health. It was now up to the CECC to announce the change and set a time for its introduction, CNA reported.
vaccines
vaccinations
vaccinating children
CECC
ACIP
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan expert suggests new vaccines needed for Omicron BA.5 variant
Taiwan expert suggests new vaccines needed for Omicron BA.5 variant
2022/06/10 16:48
Taiwan reports 213 COVID deaths, 68,311 local cases
Taiwan reports 213 COVID deaths, 68,311 local cases
2022/06/10 14:26
Philippines recognizes Taiwan's Digital COVID-19 Certificate
Philippines recognizes Taiwan's Digital COVID-19 Certificate
2022/06/10 11:34
Taiwan health expert calls for predicting COVID path using mortality rates
Taiwan health expert calls for predicting COVID path using mortality rates
2022/06/10 10:43
Taiwan reports record 211 COVID deaths, 72,921 local cases
Taiwan reports record 211 COVID deaths, 72,921 local cases
2022/06/09 14:15