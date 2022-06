Libema Open Results

Friday At Autotron Rosmalen Den Bosch, Netherlands Purse: €648,130 Surface: Grass DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Friday from Libema Open at Autotron Rosmalen (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Tim van Rijthoven, Netherlands, def. Hugo Gaston, France, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (2), Canada, def. Karen Khachanov (5), Russia, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev (1), Russia, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 7-6 (8), 6-4.

Women's Singles

Quarterfinals

Veronika Kudermetova (6), Russia, def. Belinda Bencic (2), Switzerland, 6-4, 6-2.

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Ekaterina Alexandrova (7), Russia, def. Caty McNally, United States, 6-0, 6-1.

Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, and Brandon Nakashima, United States, walkover.

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell (4), Australia, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, 2-6, 6-4, 10-7.

Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Raven Klaasen, South Africa, def. Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (1), France, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (2), Britain, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, and Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 14-12.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, and Ellen Perez, Australia, def. Suzan Lamens and Isabelle Haverlag, Netherlands, 6-0, 7-5.

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, def. Katarzyna Piter, Poland, and Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, 6-1, 6-1.

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (2), United States, def. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, and Caty McNally, United States, walkover.

Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi (4), Japan, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, and Alexa Guarachi, Chile, 6-2, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Semifinals

Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, and Ellen Perez, Australia, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (2), United States, 4-1, ret.