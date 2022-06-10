Poll in Japan, S Korea finds consensus on Chinese attack against Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An average 73% of Japanese and South Koreans believe that China will try to invade Taiwan, according to an opinion poll published Thursday (June 9).

Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun and South Korea’s Hankook Ilbo conducted the joint survey in both nations. The idea was to gauge reactions to conservative Yoon Suk-yeol becoming president of South Korea in May, the Liberty Times reported.

The poll also considered issues related to China and Taiwan, which following the Russian invasion of Ukraine show a remarkable consensus, according to the report. In both countries, 73% of respondents agreed that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan is possible.

In Japan, 60% also said an invasion of their country was possible, while 59% of South Koreans said they could be the target for an invasion, without specifying who would be the attacker. Asked whether their country should cooperate with the United States in resisting China, 67% of Japanese and 77% of South Koreans agreed.