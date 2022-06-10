Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Globe Telecom and IOI Corporation Berhad Announced as Winners of the 2022 ASEAN Tech for ESG Awards

Spotlight on ASEAN’s Largest Enterprises And Their Sustainability Journey in the Digital Age

GOAL #9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure

GOAL #11: Sustainable Cities and Communities

GOAL #7: Affordable and Clean Energy

Aboitiz Equity Ventures: Accelerating pathways towards Sustainability through Data Science and AI

Globe Telecom: Using #Tech4Good and creating a #GlobeofGood

IOI Corporation Berhad: Strengthening & Enhancing Social Practices Through Digital Transformation

Han Chung Heng, Senior Vice President, Systems and Alliances & Channels, JAPAC, Oracle

Irza Suprapto, CFA, Chief Executive Officer, Industry Platform

Milag San Jose- Ballesteros, Global South Diversity Lead, Regional Director for East, Southeast Asia and Oceania, C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group

Ozzeir Khan, Director, Digital Innovation & Architecture Division, ADB & Principal IT Specialist for Technology Innovation, Asian Development Bank (ADB)

SINGAPORE -- 10 June 2022- The 3 winning entries of the inaugural ASEAN Tech for Environmental, Social, Governance Awards have been announced. The awards, hosted by AIBP and supported by Oracle, will be presented to the winners at the 2022 AIBP ASEAN Innovation Retreat to be held in Singapore on 4 July 2022.In recent years, environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) have become a key aspect for business resilience and sustainable development in ASEAN.As digitalisation takes centre stage as a key economic driver for ASEAN, there is increasing focus on how technology will support the sustainability agenda. A survey of enterprises in the region also found that the top 3 UNSDGs that ASEAN Enterprises believe will benefit most from technology areThese goals were addressed by the winning entries (in alphabetical order) of the 2022 ASEAN Tech for ESG Awards:Aboitiz Equity Ventures (Philippines) drives operational eco(efficiency) and financial inclusion to balance the interests of people, planet and profit by leveraging frontier technologies within their business units. Leveraging Aboitiz Data Innovation's data science and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, UnionBank was able to promote financial inclusion, while Aboitiz Power and Republic cement managed to optimise resources and minimise wastage with AI & machine learning.Globe Telecom (Philippines) makes use of predictive data analysis and machine learning technology to pre-empt effects of extreme weather conditions and natural disasters for the community. Through its Digital Thumbprint Programme(DTP), the company educates the public and promotes safe digital citizenry. In addition, the telecommunications provider supports donations to 13 partner humanitarian organisations with rewards points and money through its digital platform, Globe Rewards.IOI Corporation Berhad embarked on a digital transformation journey to drive social inclusion and operational efficiency. Their enterprise resource planning (ERP) system enables wage monitoring that ensures prompt and fair wage disbursement, prevention of working hours manipulation, and easy access to headcount status. E-wallet system, Merchantrade, was also implemented for online salary disbursement to eliminate wage pilfering.The awards were judged by the following esteemed panel of judges:

About the ASEAN Tech for Environmental, Social, Governance Awards

The ASEAN Tech for Environmental, Social, Governance Awards is held with the key objective of recognising organisations who have embarked on ESG projects, utilising digital tools and innovative technologies, with proven impact and results in their sustainability and ESG efforts. For additional information on the Award, please visit https://iotbusiness-platform.com/award/.



About AIBP

AIBP serves as an avenue for public and private organisations in Southeast Asia to access and exchange information about growth and innovation. With a current network of over 30,000 stakeholders in Southeast Asia, AIBP continues to develop ecosystems by engaging in activities which create value-adding information for our stakeholders seeking to make transformative impacts within their organisations. For additional information about AIBP, please visit https://iotbusiness-platform.com/.



#AIBP



