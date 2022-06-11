Alexa
Kaohsiung distributes 25,000 free COVID rapid test kits to delivery riders

Half of the kits go to three largest delivery platforms in south Taiwan city: UberEats, Foodpanda, and Lalamove

  266
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/11 10:08
An Uber delivery rider on duty. 

An Uber delivery rider on duty.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Delivery riders have been frontline workers since the onset of the pandemic and this was recognized by Kaohsiung City Government on Friday (June 10) when it distributed 25,000 free COVID rapid test kits to delivery riders.

"Health and safety matters, not just to food delivery riders but to consumers," the Union of Food Delivery Riders in Kaohsiung said in a statement. "The free test kits come at the right time, so our workers can have better awareness and preparedness by ramping up self-testing during the pandemic."

UberEats, Foodpanda, and Lalamove, the largest delivery platforms in the city, are expected to receive 12,000 of the test kits.

Starting Monday (June 13), the free test kit distribution points are the International Convention Center Kaohsiung for UberEats, Pandamart at Zuoying and Sanmin Districts for Foodpanda, and the Lalamove office on Xinguang Road for the courier service provider.

The union is calling on workers to come to pick up their free test kits as soon as they can.

Demand for delivery services has surged since the pandemic broke out, while the risks of contracting the virus are always present because not all consumers opt for contactless payment, Liao Tai-hsiang (廖泰翔), director-general of the city's Economic Development Bureau explained. He thanked delivery riders for risking their lives to keep the city running and urged them to get their free test kits.

The country has reported 60,000 to 90,000 daily COVID cases since May and demand for delivery services has skyrocketed due to home isolation and quarantine.
Rapid test kits
COVID-19
delivery riders
Foodpanda
UberEats
Lalamove
Kaohsiung

Updated : 2022-06-11 23:04 GMT+08:00

