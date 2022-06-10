NZ captain Williamson out of 2nd test vs England with COVID

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the second test against England starting Friday at Trent Bridge.

Williamson tested positive on the eve of the match after experiencing minor symptoms. He has begun five days of isolation.

Tom Latham will captain the team in Williamson’s absence and Hamish Rutherford joined the squad as Williamson’s replacement, coach Gary Stead said early Friday morning.

“We're absolutely gutted for Kane and the team, and really disappointed for him,” Stead said.

The rest of the team tested negative Thursday night, the coach said.

The Black Caps are looking to even the series after England's five-wicket victory at Lord’s last week.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports