AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By Associated Press
2022/06/10 14:49
A resident sits on a sofa inside a house damaged after a missile strike in Druzhkivka, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangu...
A Somali mother recently-displaced by drought holds her malnourished baby at a malnutrition stabilization center run by Action against Hunger, in Moga...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, reacts as he sits next to his wife Carrie Johnson, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Home Secretary...
People pose for a photo during a public street party in central London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Plat...
From left, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Kate...
Alicia Keys performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four d...
Nastasia Vladimirovna poses for a picture at her home destroyed by attacks in Mostyshche, on the outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, June 6, 2022. Vladim...
Spain's rider Alex Rins of the Team SUZUKI ECSTAR, top right, and Japan's rider Takaaki Nakagami of the LCR Honda IDEMITSU and Italian rider Francesco...
Spain's Rafael Nadal lifts the trophy after winning the final match against Norway's Casper Ruud in three sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-0, at the French Open tenn...
A police officer stands guard inside the St. Francis Catholic Church, a day after an attack that targeted worshipers in Owo, Nigeria, Monday, June 6, ...
Members of the opera choir perform during a dress rehearsal for the opera 'Die Meistersaenger von Nuernberg' (The Mastersingers of Nuremberg) by Richa...
Elena Holovko sits among debris outside her house damaged after a missile strike in Druzhkivka, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Berna...
A man stands in Natalka Park in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

JUNE 3 – JUNE 9, 2022

It was a week in which Britain celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee with many festivities — including U.S. singer Alicia Keys performing at a concert and people in the U.K. holding street parties to celebrate the queen's 70 years on the throne. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a vote of no-confidence by his Conservative party members, keeping his job but ending up politically damaged. Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal won the French Open, while devotees celebrated the El Rocio pilgrimage in Spain. Police guarded the scene of a gun attack at a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria and a child received treatment for malnutrition in Somalia.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Europe and Africa Photo Editor Anne-Marie Belgrave.

