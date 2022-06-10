Alexa
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan

Level 4 shock waves felt in Taitung

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/10 15:43
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolted eastern Taiwan at 2:04 p.m. on Friday (June 10), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the quake was 66 kilometers north-northeast of Taitung County Hall at a depth of 26.7 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven that gauges to what extent a temblor is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 4 in Taitung County and a 2 in Hualien County. An intensity of 1 was recorded in Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, and Yushan (Mt. Jade).
earthquake
quake

