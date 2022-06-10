Taiwan’s JustKitchen enters India via Kitchens Centre deal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan ghost kitchen operator JustKitchen on Wednesday (June 8) announced it is expanding to India through a deal with Kitchens Centre in New Delhi.

The deal will make JustKitchen’s menu of around 30 food brands available for delivery in the Indian market, the company said. Kitchens Centre will handle food preparation, packaging, and coordination of order pick-ups by third-party delivery service providers.

Under the deal, JustKitchen will receive a percentage of net receipts on all orders. The Taiwan company will also train Kitchens Centre staff.

“We are confident that JustKitchen’s brands will be an instant hit in the country,” said co-founder and CEO Lakshay Jain of Kitchens Centre. Kitchens Centre is the largest co-shared kitchen space provider in India with over 1,000 kitchens, in 80 locations spread out over 25 cities.

JustKitchen continues to grow its reach domestically with over 20 locations in Taiwan. It also has an overseas presence in Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore, and now India.

The company uses a hub-and-spoke operating model, which sees advanced food preparation handled at larger hub kitchens and final meal preparation carried out at smaller spoke facilities located in densely populated areas.