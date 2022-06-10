Alexa
Taiwan’s EVA Air rated best airline in eastern Asia

Airline also took home ‘Best Cabin Service’ at the 2022 APEX awards

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/10 14:47
EVA Air plane. (EVA Air photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — EVA Airways was rated the best airline in eastern Asia at the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) ceremony in Dublin, Ireland, on Wednesday (June 8).

EVA Airways received a “Five Star Global Airlines” rating from APEX for the fourth year in a row, CNA cited the airline as saying Thursday (June 9). The Taiwan carrier was also selected as “Best Overall Airline” in eastern Asia for the second consecutive year.

Additionally, the airline took home “Best Cabin Service” at the 2022 APEX Global Passenger Choice Awards that were announced in Long Beach, California, in the U.S. in December.

The 2022 APEX awards recognize airlines on a regional basis for providing the best passenger experiences as rated by passengers, according to APEX. For this year’s awards, over 1 million flights were rated by passengers flying on more than 600 airlines worldwide using a five-star scale.

Passengers gave anonymous ratings in five subcategories: seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment, and Wi-Fi.
EVA Air
APEX awards
Airline Passenger Experience Association

