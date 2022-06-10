Taiwan labor minister vague about minimum wage hike for 2023

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Labor Minister Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) on Friday (June 10) appeared equivocal about a possible rise in the minimum wage next year after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) called for it.

While acknowledging Tsai’s wish to boost the country’s minimum wage on an annual basis, Hsu said multiple indicators will have to be examined before making any such move, per CNA. Traditionally, Taiwan convenes a committee to decide on the rate in the third quarter, which will be attended by government officials as well as labor and business leaders.

Hsu said the government will take into consideration inflation woes, which have hurt the real purchasing power of people. The consumer price index (CPI) in May registered 3.39% year-on-year, the biggest rise in a decade.

Taiwan has raised the minimum monthly and hourly wages for six consecutive years from 2017 to 2022. The former rose from NT$21,009 (US$710) to NT$25,250, the latter from NT$133 to NT$168.

Inflation is biting and this has been reflected in the price of foods and other goods. The government this month rolled out NT$60 bento meal boxes among other measures to support those affected amid a higher cost of living.