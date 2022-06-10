Taiwan reports 213 COVID deaths, 68,311 local cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 68,311 local COVID cases on Friday (June 10) and 213 deaths.

Chou Ji-haw (周志浩), head of the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control, also confirmed 36 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 2,762,080. The 213 deaths brought the country's total COVID death toll to 3,797.

Asked about the country's high COVID-induced fatality rates, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) attributed this to the low benchmark scores since early 2020 when the pandemic started, adding the figure does not accurately reflect the country's pandemic control efforts. He also refuted recent sensationalist news headlines that it took Taiwan just 13 days to become the second-fastest country for the number of deaths to double, commenting that such comments are not helpful.

Local cases

The local cases include 31,939 males, 36,332 females, and 40 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. Taichung City reported the most cases with 10,032, followed by 9,864 in Kaohsiung City, 8,858 in New Taipei City, 6,291 in Tainan City, 6,081 in Taoyuan City, 5,088 in Changhua County, 4,891 in Taipei City, 2,989 in Pingtung County, 1,784 in Hsinchu County, 1,597 in Yunlin County, 1,530 in Nantou County, 1,509 in Miaoli County, 1,272 in Hsinchu City, 1,266 in Chiayi County, 1,259 in Yilan County, 1,063 in Hualien County, 965 in Keelung City, 806 Taitung County, 753 in Chiayi City, 230 in Penghu County, 198 in Kinmen County, and 21 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 213 deaths announced on Friday include 120 males and 93 females ranging in age from their 40s to 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 197 had a history of chronic disease, and 135 were not triple-vaccinated. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 8 to June 7 and dates of death from May 11 to June 8.

Imported cases

The 36 imported cases include 19 males and 17 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. Three arrived from the U.S., two from Slovakia, and one each from the United Arab Emirates and Thailand, while the countries of origin of 29 other passengers are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 2,762,080 confirmed cases. Of these, 13,357 were imported, 2,748,669 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 3,797 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of the 3,782 deaths from local infections, 1,286 were in New Taipei City; 718 in Taipei City; 259 in Taoyuan City; 250 in Taichung City; 231 in Kaohsiung City; 164 in Tainan City; 138 in Changhua County; 131 in Keelung City; 106 in Pingtung County; 85 in Yilan County; 68 in Hualien County; 61 in Yunlin County; 57 in Nantou County; 51 in Taitung County; 41 in Hsinchu County; 37 each in Chiayi County and Miaoli County; 35 in Chiayi City; 16 in Hsinchu City, seven in Kinmen County, and four in Penghu County. The 15 other deaths were imported cases.