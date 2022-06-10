Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

NT$240 million of amphetamines found in mock Moai bound for Taiwan

6 fake Moai statues were found to contain 200 kg of amphetamines at Thai port

  1976
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/10 13:07
Replica Moai statues seized by authorities in Chonburi Province. 

Replica Moai statues seized by authorities in Chonburi Province.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese and Thai police joined forces to intercept a batch of amphetamines that were to be smuggled inside replica Moai statues, the monolithic human figures found on Easter Island, with a street value of NT$240 million (US$8 million).

Thailand's Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) and Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) and the Third Special Police Corps of the National Police Agency, were tipped off that the drugs would be placed in containers in Thailand before being smuggled by sea to Taiwan, CNA reported. Taiwanese and Thai police immediately formed a special team to investigate the matter.

The team found the drugs were to be smuggled inside large replicas of Moai statues. They were to be loaded onto a ship at Laem Chabang Port in Chonburi province.

After obtaining a search warrant from a court, the task force raided the storage yard of a logistics company at Laem Chabang Port, on Wednesday afternoon (June 8). Police found six large Moai statues labeled as "art exhibits," which were to be shipped to Taiwan.

Members of the task force cracked open the heads of the statues and found 200 kg of amphetamines packed in tea bags. A Thai suspect was arrested, while the task force continues to search for the main organizers of the smuggling operation.

NT$240 million of amphetamines found in mock Moai bound for Taiwan
Amphetamines in tea bags found inside fake Moai statues. (CNA photo)
smuggling
smugglers
drug smugglers
drug smuggling
CIB
Thailand
Moai
amphetamine
amphetamines

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan entertainer faces probe for false COVID child death rumors
Taiwan entertainer faces probe for false COVID child death rumors
2022/05/28 15:34
Tigerair Taiwan website crashes amid rush to grab cheap tickets to Asian cities
Tigerair Taiwan website crashes amid rush to grab cheap tickets to Asian cities
2022/05/25 12:23
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying wins gold at Thailand Open
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying wins gold at Thailand Open
2022/05/22 21:05
Taiwan sends top government trade negotiator to APEC meeting in Thailand
Taiwan sends top government trade negotiator to APEC meeting in Thailand
2022/05/10 18:04
Taiwan study flags microplastics in dried fish across Asia
Taiwan study flags microplastics in dried fish across Asia
2022/05/03 11:47