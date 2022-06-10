Taiwan premier highlights ties in meeting with French senate delegation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and France will continue to work together in promoting freedom and peace, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said in a meeting with the visiting French senate delegation on Thursday (June 9).

Su received the delegation, led by Joel Guerriau, vice chairman of the French parliament's Taiwan Friendship Group and vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and the Armed Forces, at the Executive Yuan on Thursday morning.

Su said that the group of French senators attaches great importance to relations between Taiwan and France. He thanked them for supporting Taiwan in the French parliament and speaking up for its global participation, CNA reported.

The premier pointed out that the Legislative Yuan recently approved lower tariffs on imported champagne from France from 20% to 10% to advance “a cycle of goodness” between the two countries.

Guerriau said that every member of the delegation has a sincere love for Taiwan. He said he has been impressed by every meeting he had, but what was most remarkable is the courage shown by Taiwan's leaders in the face of such a complex situation.

Guerriau said the fact that the French Senate unanimously passed a resolution backing Taiwan’s international participation last May means that France hopes the country will be recognized by global organizations. The senate alone cannot change the situation, but it will continue to support Taiwan, he said.

The French senator added that the fact the delegation came to Taiwan at a time when so many important political activities are happening domestically demonstrates just how important the nation is to France.

The two nations share many things in common, Guerriau said, adding that they are both countries that abide by democratic values. Democratic countries should unite and strengthen exchanges to promote human development, peace, and defend democracy, he said.

Guerriau was presented with the Order of Propitious Clouds with Grand Cordon by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) earlier on Thursday for his contributions to bolstering ties. The delegation is scheduled to depart on June 13.