MATCHDAY: France in need of points vs. Austria

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

NATIONS LEAGUE

After two matches in the tournament, titleholder France is still without a win ahead of its trip to Austria in the top tier Group A1 on Friday. Following defeat to Denmark at the Stade de France where many defensive inadequacies were on display, the world champions showed progress with a 1-1 draw in Croatia earlier this week. With France badly in need of points, striker Kylian Mbappé is expected to return after missing the Croatia match as a precaution. Under new coach Ralf Rangnick, Austria started with a victory but then lost to Denmark. Croatia visits Denmark on Friday. In the second-tier League B, Albania hosts Israel.

___

