Murray defeats Bublik to reach Stuttgart Open quarterfinals

By Associated Press
2022/06/10 03:01
Italy's Lorenzo Sonego serves the ball during the Round of 16 tennis match between Lorenzo Sonego and Jan-Lennard Struff at the ATP tournament in Stut...

Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff returns the ball during the Round of 16 tennis match between Lorenzo Sonego and Jan-Lennard Struff at the ATP tournament ...

Germany's Oscar Otte reacts during the Round of 16 tennis match between Oscar Otte and Denis Shapovalov at the ATP tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, T...

Canada's Denis Shapovalov returns the ball during the Round of 16 tennis match between Oscar Otte and Denis Shapovalov at the ATP tournament in Stuttg...

Canada's Denis Shapovalov reacts during the Round of 16 tennis match between Oscar Otte and Denis Shapovalov at the ATP tournament in Stuttgart, Germa...

Canada's Denis Shapovalov returns the ball during the Round of 16 tennis match between Oscar Otte and Denis Shapovalov at the ATP tournament in Stuttg...

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray defeated seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik 6-3, 7-6 (4) on Thursday to reach the Stuttgart Open quarterfinals.

The 35-year-old Murray dropped his intensity in the second set but saved three set points as he rallied from 5-2 down to win in 1 hour, 42 minutes.

Murray missed much of the clay-court season to focus on his preparations for grass. He reached the semifinals of the Surbiton Trophy last week, when he was beaten by Denis Kudla.

Murray’s bid to reach the Stuttgart semifinals will be tested next by the top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, who defeated Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker 6-3, 6-4 for his first win on grass since June 2019.

Tsitsipas defeated Murray in their only previous meeting at the U.S. Open last year.

Also, Nick Kyrgios defeated the fifth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-3 and will next face Marton Fucsovics for a place in the semifinals.

Home favorite Oscar Otte upset fourth-seeded Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) to reach his third quarterfinal this year. The German next faces French player Benjamin Bonzi.

Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego defeated another German, Jan-Lennard Struff, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) in their match that had been suspended on Wednesday due to rain. Sonego next plays second-seeded compatriot Matteo Berrettini.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports