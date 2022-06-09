Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/09 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 40 16 .714 _ _ 7-3 L-1 23-7 17-9
Tampa Bay 34 23 .596 _ 6-4 W-3 21-13 13-10
Toronto 33 23 .589 7 _ 7-3 L-1 18-10 15-13
Boston 30 27 .526 10½ _ 8-2 W-7 13-14 17-13
Baltimore 24 33 .421 16½ 6 5-5 W-1 15-15 9-18
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 33 25 .569 _ _ 4-6 W-1 18-12 15-13
Cleveland 26 26 .500 4 7-3 W-1 13-9 13-17
Chicago 26 28 .481 5 4-6 L-1 12-14 14-14
Detroit 23 33 .411 9 6-4 W-2 15-15 8-18
Kansas City 18 37 .327 13½ 11 2-8 W-1 10-19 8-18
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 36 21 .632 _ _ 7-3 L-1 15-8 21-13
Los Angeles 27 31 .466 0-10 L-14 15-16 12-15
Texas 26 30 .464 4-6 L-1 13-16 13-14
Seattle 26 31 .456 10 4 6-4 W-1 12-10 14-21
Oakland 20 38 .345 16½ 10½ 1-9 L-8 7-23 13-15

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 38 21 .644 _ _ 6-4 L-2 19-8 19-13
Atlanta 30 27 .526 7 1 8-2 W-7 16-14 14-13
Philadelphia 27 29 .482 6-4 W-6 15-15 12-14
Miami 24 30 .444 11½ 5-5 W-2 14-14 10-16
Washington 21 37 .362 16½ 10½ 4-6 L-2 9-18 12-19
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 33 25 .569 _ _ 3-7 L-5 15-11 18-14
St. Louis 32 26 .552 1 _ 5-5 L-3 16-11 16-15
Pittsburgh 24 30 .444 7 6-4 L-2 13-17 11-13
Chicago 23 33 .411 9 4-6 L-3 11-20 12-13
Cincinnati 20 36 .357 12 10½ 4-6 L-1 12-16 8-20
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 36 20 .643 _ _ 4-6 W-1 17-10 19-10
San Diego 35 22 .614 _ 5-5 W-2 15-11 20-11
San Francisco 30 25 .545 _ 6-4 W-1 14-12 16-13
Arizona 27 31 .466 10 4-6 W-1 14-16 13-15
Colorado 24 32 .429 12 3-7 L-1 16-16 8-16

AMERICAN LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1

Kansas City 8, Toronto 4

Cleveland 4, Texas 0

Seattle 6, Houston 3

Atlanta 13, Oakland 2

Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 3

Minnesota 8, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 2, St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 5-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 4-2) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (López 4-2) at Houston (Garcia 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-2) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-3), 9:38 p.m.

Boston (Hill 2-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-6), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1

Arizona 7, Cincinnati 0

Atlanta 13, Oakland 2

Miami 2, Washington 1, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Philadelphia 10, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings

San Diego 13, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 2, St. Louis 1

Arizona at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona (Gallen 4-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 1-4) at Washington (Fedde 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0) at Atlanta (Strider 1-2), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (López 4-2) at Houston (Garcia 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 2-3) at St. Louis (Pallante 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-3), 9:38 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 4-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-2) at San Francisco (Junis 3-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game