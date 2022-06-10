Miller-Van der Dussen run blitz helps S.Africa beat India

NEW DELHI (AP) — David Miller smashed 64 not out off 31 balls to lead South Africa to a seven-wicket win over India in the first Twenty20 on Thursday.

Rassie van der Dussen also hit an unbeaten 75 off 46 deliveries as the duo put on 131 in 63 balls at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Earlier, India totaled 211-4, its highest score at the venue, thanks to Ishan Kishan’s 76.

Kishan put on 57 for the first wicket with Ruturaj Gaikwad (23) and then shared a stand of 80 with Shreyas Iyer (36).

Kishan struck 11 fours and three sixes, regaining form after a poor IPL season, while Rishabh Pant made 29 and Hardik Pandya 31 not out.

Quinton de Kock (22) and Dwaine Pretorius (29) then laid the groundwork in South Africa's reply with big hitting in the powerplay overs.

Pretorius thumped four sixes in his 13-ball stay, including three off Pandya in the fifth over, before he was bowled by Harshal Patel.

India's spinners proved expensive with Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal giving away a combined 66 runs in 6.1 overs.

Miller and Van der Dussen produced a flurry of runs, carting the bowlers to all parts of the ground.

Their first 50 partnership came off 32 balls and there was further acceleration with the next 50 arriving off 20 balls.

Miller cracked four fours and five sixes while Van der Dussen hit seven fours and five sixes as South Africa completed its highest successful chase in T20 cricket. It also ended India’s winning 12- match streak.

The second match in the five-game series is in Cuttack on Sunday.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports