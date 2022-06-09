Pakistan pacer Hasnain cleared to bowl again

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan paceman Mohammad Hasnain’s bowling action has been cleared and he can resume bowling in all forms of cricket.

Hasnain was suspended from bowling in international cricket in February after his technique was suspected during the Big Bash League in Australia, where he represented Sydney Thunder.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said on Thursday that Hasnain’s bowling action was reassessed on May 21 at the ICC-accredited testing center in Lahore, and the report was verified by Cricket Australia’s independent experts.

Pakistan coaches worked with Hasnain at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore before the fast bowler cleared the tests, during which he bowled three overs.

Hasnain has taken 12 wickets in eight one-day internationals since making his debut in 2019 against Australia. He also has 17 wickets in 18 T20s.

