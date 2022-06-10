Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Thursday, June 9, 2022

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray t-shower;86;77;A little p.m. rain;86;76;WSW;11;85%;88%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with hazy sun;107;87;Sunny and very warm;105;89;WNW;10;39%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;91;67;Sunny and breezy;93;68;W;15;33%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;76;67;Increasingly windy;78;66;E;17;44%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;66;54;Some sun, a shower;69;56;SW;13;75%;50%;8

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;66;50;Rain and drizzle;67;54;SE;5;56%;76%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;95;77;Mostly cloudy, warm;98;74;WNW;10;26%;33%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Hazy sun and warm;82;54;Mostly cloudy, warm;87;54;NW;8;28%;3%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Decreasing clouds;69;56;Breezy with some sun;68;45;S;13;69%;1%;3

Athens, Greece;Hazy sunshine;84;69;Humid with a t-storm;82;65;ESE;11;58%;96%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Cooler;63;51;Winds subsiding;62;55;NW;15;78%;94%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;111;80;Breezy with hazy sun;106;78;NW;12;15%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;74;Clearing, a t-storm;91;74;SSW;6;73%;92%;6

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sunshine;85;69;Partly sunny;84;70;WSW;12;64%;36%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;98;81;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;97;81;WSW;9;60%;82%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this morning;73;65;Mostly sunny, nice;78;68;W;9;70%;2%;10

Beijing, China;Sun and clouds;77;64;Rain and drizzle;82;66;ESE;9;53%;80%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;83;64;A thunderstorm;77;62;NW;5;66%;85%;8

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;70;56;Some sun, pleasant;76;60;W;8;46%;4%;8

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;63;50;A passing shower;66;50;SE;7;72%;85%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;83;56;Becoming cloudy;84;58;S;4;37%;14%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;69;61;A couple of showers;74;60;NNW;15;74%;87%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;69;57;A stray shower;70;58;WSW;10;69%;61%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A shower and t-storm;82;60;A shower and t-storm;75;61;ENE;9;72%;98%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Thunderstorms;74;59;A thunderstorm;81;60;NNW;8;73%;84%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;62;40;Sunny and cooler;50;34;SW;9;50%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;82;66;Clouding up;82;66;NNE;7;38%;75%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sun, some clouds;78;60;High clouds;80;66;ENE;7;60%;5%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Hazy sun and hot;104;79;Sunny and hot;103;81;ENE;9;18%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;66;49;Mostly sunny;77;62;NE;5;45%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;82;67;A stray thunderstorm;83;68;SSE;5;64%;58%;6

Chennai, India;Very warm;100;83;Periods of sun, warm;101;84;S;10;59%;22%;10

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;62;A shower and t-storm;74;59;SW;7;57%;91%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;81;A t-storm around;88;80;SSW;11;70%;74%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower and t-storm;65;52;Partial sunshine;67;54;SW;9;70%;27%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;82;76;Sunshine and nice;84;75;WNW;11;78%;1%;12

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;92;79;Partly sunny and hot;99;78;S;9;43%;25%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunshine, pleasant;86;72;A shower in spots;87;72;SSE;13;65%;52%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and hot;111;90;Hazy sun and hot;109;88;WSW;10;28%;2%;12

Denver, United States;A shower or two;88;58;Hot with some sun;93;64;SW;7;29%;2%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower or two;90;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;83;SSE;14;70%;57%;7

Dili, East Timor;A couple of t-storms;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;73;SSE;5;67%;56%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;68;52;A couple of showers;66;51;SW;23;65%;87%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;96;67;Mostly sunny;92;68;NNE;9;23%;1%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Plenty of sun;81;70;Sunny and nice;77;70;ENE;14;70%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Couple of t-storms;92;81;A couple of t-storms;91;80;SE;7;71%;92%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Decreasing clouds;65;46;Mostly cloudy;69;42;SE;6;57%;7%;5

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;73;A thunderstorm;86;73;E;6;73%;83%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy in the p.m.;71;51;Some sunshine;67;54;WNW;8;70%;19%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;75;A thunderstorm;93;80;S;5;71%;95%;6

Hong Kong, China;Rain and a t-storm;83;80;Thunderstorms;83;79;SSW;10;82%;99%;3

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;86;73;Mostly sunny;86;74;ENE;12;53%;33%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm or two;100;79;A t-storm around;96;79;WSW;10;53%;50%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Very warm;108;82;Hot, becoming breezy;107;82;NE;10;18%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;81;65;Increasing clouds;85;68;E;5;51%;64%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;86;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;N;6;77%;82%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm this morning;98;84;Sunshine;93;85;N;10;56%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;68;42;Plenty of sunshine;65;40;N;7;37%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;86;64;Some sun, pleasant;84;65;NNW;9;15%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy with hazy sun;90;82;Windy, a p.m. shower;91;83;SW;17;65%;59%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-shower, humid;78;68;A t-shower in spots;83;67;ESE;6;73%;65%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy this morning;99;80;Breezy in the a.m.;101;85;S;13;29%;3%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;82;62;Partly sunny;83;62;ESE;8;35%;0%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy in the p.m.;88;78;Windy;90;78;NE;21;59%;44%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thick cloud cover;90;68;Mostly sunny;93;68;SE;6;38%;4%;8

Kolkata, India;Very warm;98;78;Very warm;98;85;SSE;13;61%;15%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;N;6;77%;95%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine;55;26;An afternoon shower;53;27;ENE;7;32%;46%;3

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy;91;75;A stray thunderstorm;88;72;SW;9;72%;73%;9

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;65;59;Low clouds;65;59;SSE;8;78%;1%;2

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy in the p.m.;83;65;Very warm;90;65;N;12;54%;3%;11

London, United Kingdom;Inc. clouds;68;57;Breezy in the p.m.;72;52;SW;12;56%;26%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;81;64;Very warm;85;65;SSW;7;58%;0%;12

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;82;70;Mostly sunny, nice;83;70;S;7;68%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;93;63;Mostly sunny and hot;95;67;ESE;5;25%;3%;11

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;87;83;A stray thunderstorm;88;83;WSW;11;67%;55%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;88;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;74;ENE;4;82%;94%;5

Manila, Philippines;An a.m. thunderstorm;94;80;A t-storm around;94;79;ESE;7;61%;67%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;55;46;A passing shower;56;48;SW;15;79%;85%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;72;57;A t-storm or two;77;57;N;7;59%;81%;14

Miami, United States;A little a.m. rain;89;76;A p.m. t-storm;85;77;SSE;8;74%;78%;9

Minsk, Belarus;A shower and t-storm;84;59;Partly sunny, warm;82;60;WNW;6;58%;7%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A stray t-shower;87;78;High clouds;88;78;SSW;16;64%;44%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;58;47;Windy and cooler;49;44;SW;17;52%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;Cooler with rain;62;55;A couple of showers;69;57;WSW;6;74%;86%;7

Moscow, Russia;Warmer;82;62;Partly sunny, warm;83;60;N;9;52%;20%;4

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;93;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;83;SSW;9;79%;77%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Inc. clouds;74;55;A morning shower;75;57;NE;6;59%;60%;9

New York, United States;Humid this morning;82;62;Mostly sunny;80;64;WNW;10;42%;7%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunlit and pleasant;88;67;Breezy in the p.m.;90;66;W;12;41%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;71;54;Some brightening;78;58;ESE;8;46%;5%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in spots;82;66;A shower in the p.m.;82;68;ENE;6;58%;66%;9

Oslo, Norway;Variable clouds;63;52;A couple of showers;66;53;S;9;73%;88%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler, morning rain;64;52;A couple of showers;69;51;SW;11;77%;85%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A passing shower;85;78;A shower in the a.m.;86;78;E;14;69%;57%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;85;77;A couple of t-storms;85;76;ESE;7;83%;98%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Inc. clouds;86;74;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;E;7;83%;90%;5

Paris, France;Partly sunny;71;59;Partly sunny;75;59;N;7;61%;8%;8

Perth, Australia;Showers;70;59;Downpours;70;59;NNE;16;78%;98%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Hot, a p.m. shower;96;83;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;97;82;WSW;7;60%;64%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A p.m. t-storm;88;72;A little p.m. rain;88;74;ESE;9;76%;69%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;92;71;Decreasing clouds;94;72;SE;7;52%;36%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;66;56;Partial sunshine;73;57;N;8;52%;26%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;A few showers;77;61;A shower in the a.m.;76;62;NNW;6;70%;73%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;65;50;Periods of rain;64;53;WSW;7;71%;96%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, humid;82;63;Partly sunny, humid;84;67;SW;6;69%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;80;72;A little a.m. rain;81;72;SSW;7;80%;97%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Warmer;63;47;Clouds and sun, mild;63;45;N;7;55%;37%;5

Riga, Latvia;Low clouds and fog;76;58;A shower and t-storm;67;55;N;5;83%;91%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;74;67;A couple of showers;79;68;W;6;78%;100%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;114;85;Sunny and hot;114;84;E;8;5%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;75;64;Sunny and pleasant;83;62;NNE;12;39%;6%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;68;55;Partly sunny;66;55;WNW;10;67%;23%;3

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;74;60;Breezy in the p.m.;78;59;W;15;56%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;74;63;A couple of t-storms;74;64;SE;6;81%;98%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;85;78;Breezy with a shower;87;79;E;14;68%;82%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Cloudy with t-storms;74;63;A shower and t-storm;74;62;N;6;100%;93%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Inc. clouds;83;64;Turning sunny;82;66;E;13;14%;1%;14

Santiago, Chile;Clouds breaking;61;34;Patchy morning fog;68;38;E;3;40%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sun and some clouds;88;75;Periods of sun;88;75;NNW;4;76%;44%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer;78;62;Mostly sunny and hot;93;61;NNW;8;51%;26%;11

Seattle, United States;Rain, becoming heavy;60;59;Afternoon rain;67;56;S;9;76%;99%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A few showers;76;59;Partly sunny, warmer;83;61;NW;6;54%;61%;10

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;70;Cloudy;77;72;ENE;12;76%;66%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;87;78;A t-storm around;89;77;WNW;4;69%;77%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;78;58;A shower and t-storm;69;57;NE;6;85%;99%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Periods of sun;86;79;A passing shower;87;79;E;13;69%;97%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;71;50;A couple of showers;72;55;SSW;9;66%;86%;6

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and windy;61;48;Sunny and windy;63;49;W;17;57%;3%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower and t-storm;85;75;Mostly cloudy;84;77;SSE;4;77%;44%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Variable cloudiness;66;51;Variable cloudiness;64;52;WNW;7;69%;14%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;E;9;21%;2%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm around;84;63;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;63;N;7;66%;85%;11

Tehran, Iran;Very windy;95;79;Sunny and windy;94;71;N;18;12%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;90;74;Sunny and beautiful;87;72;NNE;10;43%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;70;63;A shower and t-storm;78;62;E;6;71%;98%;8

Tokyo, Japan;A stray p.m. shower;72;62;Clouds and sun, nice;78;68;SSE;9;69%;44%;11

Toronto, Canada;A shower or two;66;54;Breezy in the a.m.;70;56;WSW;13;60%;12%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;91;72;Sunny, not as warm;79;69;WNW;11;55%;2%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasingly windy;86;67;Sunny and windy;84;65;WNW;19;46%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clearing and cool;63;33;Cloudy and cooler;53;38;NNW;10;64%;93%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Rain, becoming heavy;58;56;A couple of showers;67;55;S;6;71%;96%;3

Vienna, Austria;Thunderstorms;66;57;A couple of showers;70;57;WNW;13;72%;87%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Rain, a thunderstorm;94;77;Warm with a t-storm;93;77;WNW;6;64%;98%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower and t-storm;78;62;A shower and t-storm;82;60;WNW;6;66%;91%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Couple of t-storms;82;61;A shower and t-storm;76;56;NNW;9;75%;91%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Morning showers;58;55;Very windy;59;53;NNW;28;70%;63%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A shower and t-storm;85;78;A couple of t-storms;88;77;WSW;9;76%;86%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;89;60;Mostly sunny;83;61;NNE;5;38%;44%;12

