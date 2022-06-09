6N champion France to host Wallabies, Springboks and Japan

PARIS (AP) — Six Nation champion France will host matches against Australia, South Africa and Japan in the Autumn Nations Series.

A year before the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, Fabien Galthié's team will start its campaign at the Stade de France on Nov. 5 against the Wallabies, the French Rugby Federation said on Thursday. The Wallabies will be traveling to France for the first time since 2016.

France will then take on the top-ranked Springboks in Marseille on Nov. 12, and face Japan in Toulouse on Nov. 20.

