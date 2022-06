Libema Open Results

Thursday At Autotron Rosmalen Den Bosch, Netherlands Purse: €648,130 Surface: Grass DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Thursday from Libema Open at Autotron Rosmalen (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Tim van Rijthoven, Netherlands, def. Taylor Fritz (3), United States, 6-7 (9), 7-5, 6-4.

Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6).

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Alex de Minaur (4), Australia, 6-2, 6-3.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (2), Canada, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5).

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-4, 6-2.

Daniil Medvedev (1), Russia, def. Gilles Simon, France, 7-5, 6-4.

Karen Khachanov (5), Russia, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, def. Elise Mertens (8), Belgium, 6-2, 6-3.

Veronika Kudermetova (6), Russia, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 5-7, 5-2, ret.

Caty McNally, United States, def. Tamara Zidansek (4), Slovenia, 6-1, 6-1.

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, def. Ann Li, United States, 6-1, 6-1.

Belinda Bencic (2), Switzerland, def. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Elena Rybakina (3), Kazakhstan, 6-2, 6-4.

Ekaterina Alexandrova (7), Russia, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Raven Klaasen, South Africa, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 7-6 (13), 6-4.

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (1), France, def. Tim van Rijthoven and Gijs Brouwer, Netherlands, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell (4), Australia, def. Luke Saville and Alex de Minaur, Australia, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 10-7.

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, and Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.

Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, and Daniil Medvedev, Russia, 6-4, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Suzan Lamens and Isabelle Haverlag, Netherlands, def. Kaitlyn Christian, United States, and Giuliana Olmos (3), Mexico, 7-5, 6-3.

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, def. Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Julia Lohoff, Germany, 6-2, 6-4.

Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, and Caty McNally, United States, def. Elixane Lechemia, France, and Paula Kania-Chodun, Poland, 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (2), United States, def. Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-3.

Shelby Rogers, United States, and Alexa Guarachi, Chile, def. Kirsten Flipkens and Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, 6-4, 7-5.