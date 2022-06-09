First Taiwan encyclopedia published internationally to come in November

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Dutch Brill Academic Publishers will be the first international publishing house to issue a Taiwan encyclopedia with a digital version issued this November and a paper one to come in Autumn 2022.

Brill's decision is a response to the growing demand for Taiwan-related research in the global community from academics, researchers, and those interested in Taiwan. The 300-year-old publishing house invited Michael Hsiao (蕭新煌), Academia Sinica Institute of Sociology adjunct research fellow, to be the editor-in-chief of the encyclopedia in September 2020.

Hsiao pointed out that the encyclopedia provides information on Taiwan from 14 fields, including international relations, sociology, archeology, linguistics, women’s studies, indigenous studies, literature, history, movies, and music. 14 deputy editors and a hundred top researchers have contributed to the encyclopedia, reported CNA.



More than 600 articles have been written so far, Hsiao said, and he emphasized that all articles are based on Taiwanese perspectives instead of a Chinese-centered interpretation that does not represent the Taiwanese outlook.

The upcoming publication also shows that Taiwan has “built up enough credit” to give its voice to the international academic community, separating it from sinology or Chinese studies, according to Hsiao.