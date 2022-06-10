Polish minister forced to resign over postmaster's firing

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A government minister in Poland was forced to resign after demanding the dismissal of local post office chief whom he accused of being aggressive when she complained to him about high prices.

Michal Cieslak, the minister in charge of developing local governments, said on Twitter late Wednesday that he was resigning in the interest of Poland's right-wing governing coalition.

Hours earlier, the leader of the country's main ruling party had said Cieslak would be fired if he did not resign. Law and Justice party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski condemned Cieslak’s behavior, saying a minister “must not” act the way he did even if confronted with aggression.

The governing coalition is trying to improve its image among voters and to protect its parliamentary majority. Its ratings have fallen somewhat amid inflation. Poland’s parliamentary election is scheduled for fall 2023.

Cieslak demanded earlier this month that Polish Post authorities fire Agnieszka Glazek, a postmaster in Pacanow, in southern Poland. He claimed she was aggressive and used inappropriate language when Cieslak was at the post office to collect some mail and was recognized as a government member.

Glazek, who had been informed of her now-revoked dismissal, told the media she had been emotional about the high prices she saw in local shops and gas stations, but she did not acknowledge using profanity.

Glazek insisted there had been no reason to fire her. But she told Polish news portal Onet.pl portal she had not expected the encounter to receive so much attention and that she did not want to see anyone hurt.

She said she is a bit worried about how she will be received back at her workplace and whether she can be sure her job is safe and she will not be fired or harassed eventually.