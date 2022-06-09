Intraoperative Imaging Market Industry Analysis, Share, Revenue Opportunity, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2022-2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Intraoperative Imaging Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.
Intraoperative Imaging Market
The global intraoperative imaging market size was US$ 1.9 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 3.8 billion by 2030. The market would grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Intraoperative imaging technology is mainly used in the healthcare sector for surgical procedures. The technology help surgeons to obtain a real-time vision of the organ at the time of the surgery.
In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Intraoperative Imaging Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.
This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.
Factors Influencing
Due to the increasing geriatric population, chronic disease cases are growing. Thus, it is developing the demand for surgeries and treatments that would ultimately fuel the growth of the global intraoperative imaging technologies. World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that around 8.8 million people died due to cancer in 2015.
Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the benefits of intraoperative imaging technology is driving the market growth.
The rising awareness regarding the benefits of minimally invasive surgery, including less pain, rapid recovery, cost efficiency, are driving the growth of the global intraoperative imaging market.
Growing advancements and R&D activities would fuel market growth in the future. Ziehm Imaging expanded its portfolio by introducing the CMOS line.
The high cost of the intraoperative imaging device and strict regulations related to the technology may negatively influence the market growth during the forecast period.
Geographic Analysis
Regionally, North America accounts for the largest intraoperative imaging market due to the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Moreover, the developing healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives are contributing to the region’s dominance in the global intraoperative imaging market. In addition, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing rate of geriatric population are all fueling the growth of North America in the global intraoperative imaging market.
The Asia-Pacific is forecast to witness notable growth due to the growing population in emerging countries, such as China and India. Moreover, government initiatives pertaining to the development of innovative technologies and the growth of healthcare infrastructure may lead to market expansion in the Asia Pacific region. Apart from that, the region is witnessing a growing occurrence of orthopedic disorders. Therefore, the demand for medical services may increase rapidly during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The global intraoperative imaging market witnessed significant challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The entire healthcare sector focused on treating the patients affected by the COVID-19 virus. As a result of such a shift in priorities, the demand for surgeries rapidly decreased. Moreover, patients also avoided visiting hospitals to prevent themselves from the virus transmission. Thereby, the demand for intraoperative imaging decreased for a significant time.
Competitors in the Market
Ziehm Imaging GmbH
Medtronic Plc
General Electric Company
Koninklijke Philips NV
Toshiba Corporation
Siemens AG
Brainlab AG
Shimadzu Corporation
Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
By Product
Mobile C Arm
Ultrasound
Laparoscopic probes
Drop-in probes
Other devices
CT
MRI
X Rays
By Application
Neurosurgery
Orthopedic & Trauma Surgery
Spine Surgery
Cardiovascular Surgery
ENT Surgery
Oncology
Emergency & Trauma Surgery
Urological
HPB surgery
Colorectal
General Surgery
Other Applications
By End Users
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics
Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes
Insight by Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?
The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.
Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.
How are the key players in the market assessed?
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.
The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.
The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.
The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.
A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.
What is the key information extracted from the report?
Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.
The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.
The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.
The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.
The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc:–https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol144
