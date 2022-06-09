Intraoperative Imaging Market Industry Analysis, Share, Revenue Opportunity, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2022-2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Intraoperative Imaging Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Intraoperative Imaging Market

The global intraoperative imaging market size was US$ 1.9 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 3.8 billion by 2030. The market would grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Intraoperative imaging technology is mainly used in the healthcare sector for surgical procedures. The technology help surgeons to obtain a real-time vision of the organ at the time of the surgery.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Factors Influencing

Due to the increasing geriatric population, chronic disease cases are growing. Thus, it is developing the demand for surgeries and treatments that would ultimately fuel the growth of the global intraoperative imaging technologies. World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that around 8.8 million people died due to cancer in 2015.

Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the benefits of intraoperative imaging technology is driving the market growth.

The rising awareness regarding the benefits of minimally invasive surgery, including less pain, rapid recovery, cost efficiency, are driving the growth of the global intraoperative imaging market.

Growing advancements and R&D activities would fuel market growth in the future. Ziehm Imaging expanded its portfolio by introducing the CMOS line.

The high cost of the intraoperative imaging device and strict regulations related to the technology may negatively influence the market growth during the forecast period.

Geographic Analysis

Regionally, North America accounts for the largest intraoperative imaging market due to the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Moreover, the developing healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives are contributing to the region’s dominance in the global intraoperative imaging market. In addition, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing rate of geriatric population are all fueling the growth of North America in the global intraoperative imaging market.

The Asia-Pacific is forecast to witness notable growth due to the growing population in emerging countries, such as China and India. Moreover, government initiatives pertaining to the development of innovative technologies and the growth of healthcare infrastructure may lead to market expansion in the Asia Pacific region. Apart from that, the region is witnessing a growing occurrence of orthopedic disorders. Therefore, the demand for medical services may increase rapidly during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global intraoperative imaging market witnessed significant challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The entire healthcare sector focused on treating the patients affected by the COVID-19 virus. As a result of such a shift in priorities, the demand for surgeries rapidly decreased. Moreover, patients also avoided visiting hospitals to prevent themselves from the virus transmission. Thereby, the demand for intraoperative imaging decreased for a significant time.

Competitors in the Market

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

Medtronic Plc

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips NV

Toshiba Corporation

Siemens AG

Brainlab AG

Shimadzu Corporation

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Product

Mobile C Arm

Ultrasound

Laparoscopic probes

Drop-in probes

Other devices

CT

MRI

X Rays

By Application

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic & Trauma Surgery

Spine Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

ENT Surgery

Oncology

Emergency & Trauma Surgery

Urological

HPB surgery

Colorectal

General Surgery

Other Applications

By End Users

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Insight by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

